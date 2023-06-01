Buoyed by a commanding performance by Danish singer Christopher, A Beautiful Life is a romantic musical drama, that hits (almost) all the right notes.
At first it seems like we’re heading into familiair terrain, but since A Star Is Born has already been made three times, it is probably wise that writer Stefan Jaworski and director Mehdi Avaz steer the s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.