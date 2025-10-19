A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic drama starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie that doubles as a sweet natured exercise in magical realism.

Directed by Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada (After Yang), from a script by Seth Reiss, this old fashioned star vehicle tells the story of two urban professionals, who go on a magical mystery tour that may (or may not) change the course of their lives.

It’s like this: David (Farrell) and Sarah (Robbie) meet at the wedding of a mutual friend. They strike up a conversation, but they are both wary of relationships and not really looking for a one night stand either.

This is where the story ends, except in this case it’s the beginning of something new.

The next day - I’m skipping ahead a bit - they find themselves inside a rental car that seems to have a will of its own, driving through the countryside but at the same time going from Door to Door.

These doors appear irregularly and function as portals to the past, where David and Sarah get the chance to learn from and/or improve on their mistakes, and maybe find true love while they’re at it.

At times it feels they are on very long date, telling each other the kind of secrets you only tell a possible new love over an extended period of time.

I enjoyed that part of it very much. Then again, the movie also manages to be both heartfelt and cloying, sometimes even at the same time, so it’s not quite a masterpiece either.

Still, I thought it was better than the mixed-negative reviews the movie received when it was released a couple of months ago. That’s no slight on my colleagues, it just that going in with suitably lowered expectations probably helped me enjoy it just that little bit more.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a 45 million dollar movie that looks great on the big screen while also working as an acting treat for two ridiculously good looking actors, who also get to show off their musical talents in a number from How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

It’s a movie that harks back to an earlier time, one that wasn’t more innocent, but at least somewhat less apocalyptic.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a movie for romantic souls who are not afraid to embrace their own insecurities, even if it means putting themselves out there and running the risk of being destroyed one more time.

But I guess that’s life.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released in September and October in most countries around the world. In some parts of the world it is already available on VOD and streaming.

And from the Archive:

THE WONDER (Sebastián Lelio, 2022)

Florence Pugh stars in the Sebastián Lelio-directed costume drama The Wonder, based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name.

The Wonder is a story about the importance of telling stories. It has important things to say about the dangers of religious extremism, without diminishing the value of belief itself. It also has things to say about the importance of feminism and the dubious powers of the patriarchy, without suggesting that all men are bad or that all women are good.

The Wonder takes place in 1862, in a little village in the Irish Midlands. It follows the story of the eleven-year old Anna O’Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy) who stopped eating four months ago but is still alive and well.

English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought in to observe the child, who is visited by religious tourists who want to watch the miracle. But is Anna as the saying goes really ‘surviving on manna from heaven’ or are there less saintly motives in play?

The Wonder is not a thriller, strictly speaking, but it does contain a mystery that may or may not be solved. Both Pugh and Cassidy are amazing in their parts. For Pugh it is her second home run of the year, after her starring role in the thrilling but uneven Don’t Worry Darling.

The Wonder is directed by Chilean director Fernando Lelio, who won an Oscar for his wonderful movie Una Mujer Fantastica, about the trials and tribulations of a transgender woman.

His sense for dramatic detail is present again in this tense and gripping movie, that has a fair number of twists up it’s sleeve, even when you think you know where it is going.

The Wonder is definitely one of the better Netflix originals the streamer has released.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: The Wonder is on Netflix.