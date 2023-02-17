A Girl and An Astronaut (Netflix series, 2023)
A Girl and an Astronaut is a ‘near fiction’ series from Poland about, well, a woman and her old astronaut flame who returns from the future and hasn’t aged a bit.
I’m sure the filmmakers watched Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar as well as a bunch of other science fiction films and series before they went to work.
But as they say, there is always a chance…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.