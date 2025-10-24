A House of Dynamite is the (somewhat) explosive new political thriller by Kathryn Bigelow.

It’s like this: a nuclear missile is on its way to destroy Chicago in twenty minutes. So: ‘What do you do, hotshot?’ (That’s from Speed, but this movie is clearly inspired by nineties ticking clock thrillers, so I think I’m allowed).

The ‘what now’-question is asked not once, not twice, but three times over in a disaster movie that drives its message of possible nuclear annihilation home in a way that’s both intense but in the end also a little repetitive.

The movie takes place in three different military / strategic locations and features different sets of characters, who at times interact, telling the same story from three different perspectives.

My initial thought was: can’t the US defense system just shoot that missile out of the sky?

But that’s not as easy as it looks. Apparently, ‘It’s like trying to hit a bullet with a bullet’.

Is there time to retaliate? Perhaps, but the question remains against who exactly, as it is unclear which nation launched the missile, possibly from a submarine, and whether it was deliberate or just an accident.

So should the US simply accept the loss of Chicago instead of dragging the world into a conflict of apocalyptic proportions? I’m glad that’s very much above my station in life.

Clearly inspired by the Sidney Lumet classic Fail-Safe (1964), which I managed to see in a movie theater with my beloved a couple of years ago, A House of Dynamite ramps up the tension, but ultimately suffers a little bit cause how many times can you repeat that something is important without becoming, well, repetitive. (See, I’m doing it as well).

That’s not to say it’s bad. Kathryn Bigelow doesn’t really do bad movies. In fact, she has made great movies like Point Break (1991) and Strange Days (1995), before becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director with The Hurt Locker (2008), which also took home best picture.

My only point would be that over the years she’s become somewhat less of a visionary and more of an expert craftsperson.

Even though in the case of A House of Dynamite her vision of the future is crystal clear, as there are so many nuclear bombs on earth we are indeed sleeping in a house that’s full of the stuff.

Directed from a script by Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Maze Runner), Bigelow has once again made a highly skilled and very effective movie.

The people in charge of the United States seem more sensible than the current administration, but will that be enough to avoid The End of the World as We Know It - and Still Feel Fine?

Okay, I just couldn’t resist that one.

A House of Dynamite boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes stars like Idris Elba (as the US President), Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke in roles that are not necessarily bigger or more important than roles played by somewhat lesser-known actors.

Technically, it is extremely well made. It looks superb, and editing and sound design are of the highest order.

A House of Dynamite features a lot of techno speak without forgetting the human side of the characters and leaves the viewer with a somewhat ambiguous ending and, yes, a lot to think about.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!