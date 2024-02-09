A Killer Paradox (Netflix series, 2024)
Adapted from a popular webtoon, new Korean crime series A Killer Paradox tries to find an original spin on the age-old battle between a serial killer and the cop that pursues him.
The eight-part series tells the tale of Lee Tang (Choi Woo Shik), who at first glance is nothing more than an ordinary college boy. He isn’t unlikable, but he drinks too much, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.