Life isn’t always what you make it in A Normal Woman, a psychological thriller drama with some horror influences from Indonesia.

The movie is directed by Lucky Kuswandi (Ali and the Queens) who co-wrote the screenplay with Andri Crung.

It tells the story of Milla (Marissa Anita) who seems to have it all, if living a life of luxury as a trophy wife (and socialite) is what you really want.

Milla’s husband, Jonathan (Dion Wiyoko) is a highly successful businessman, with a line in health and beauty products.

Together with their teenage daughter Angel (Mimi Shafa) and his mother, Liliana Gunawan (Widyawati) they live in a beautifully detached house.

However, soon after the movie starts the stress of keeping up appearances is getting to Milla and she begins to feel freaked out.

The 70th birthday of the very demanding Liliana is coming up. Angel is unhappy with her looks and insists she needs plastic surgery. And apparently Milla also has a mother, Novi (Maya Hasan), with a gambling problem.

Feeling the metaphorical itch Milla starts scratching herself badly, until she bleeds from the neck. And then her face gets a bad rash too.

Milla also has little accidents. Is she allergic to something? Does she have mental problems?

Liliana suggests she hasn’t gone to church enough: ‘The powers of darkness have messed with your mind.’

A Normal Woman is a good looking, well acted movie, with some decent twists and turns that mostly have to do with the past, which is understandable as Milla has trouble remembering events from her childhood.

Along the way Kuswandi also introduces some intriguing supporting characters, which also adds to the strength of the story.

Thematically it’s about what people will do to survive (and thrive). Sure, it also challenges the beauty standards placed on women, but in the end it begs an even more important question: will Milla follow the rules laid down by other people or will she start living her own life?

A Normal Woman keeps you guessing right up til the very end.

It is well worth checking out.

I give it four stars!