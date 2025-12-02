After The Hunt is a psychological thriller about a female college professor, played beautifully by Julia Roberts, who gets caught in the crossfire when a #metoo drama at Yale threatens to expose secrets from her own past.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, from a script by Nora Garrett, it’s the kind of adult drama that’s not afraid to deal in moral grey tones and ask tough questions without providing easy answers.

Roberts plays Alma Imhoff, a German-born Philosophy Professor, who is competing for tenure with her best friend (and former lover) Hank, energetically played by Andrew Garfield.

Alma is married to stay-at-home psychologist Frederik (Michael Stuhlbarg), who cooks a mean casserole but is frustrated that he has to share his wife’s attention with so many other people.

One of them being Maggie (Ayo Edebiri), a fair-to-middling student, whose parents are wealthy sponsors of Yale and who is working on a dissertation that is overseen by both Alma and Hank.

The shit hits the fan when Maggie accuses Hank of sexual assault after he agreed to see her home, after a dinner party at Alma and Frederik’s place.

When Maggie comes to Alma for help and advice she keeps some details frustratingly vague. But Alma’s reaction feels too cold and distant. Is she instinctively trying to cover for Hank? Or is there something in her past that’s come back to haunt her?

Hank claims he found out that Maggie is a plagiarist, and that she uses the assault claim to shut him up and/or get him fired.

From here on out, things get even more complicated, and after a while - we’re still in the first half our of an 140 minutes film - it looks certain that all the main characters are playing a losing game.

Alma is by far the most interesting and complicated character here. In a way she’s reminiscent of Lydia Tár in the movie Tár (2022) by Todd Field. Alma is a feminist who fought the patriarchy by effectively joining it and has the ulcers to prove it.

She’s in pain for most of the movie’s running time until it becomes clear that she is heading for her own downfall, even if - minor spoiler - the ending of the movie is relatively upbeat.

Hank is the movie’s wild card, while Maggie gets relatively short shrift, seeing that she lacks an agency of her own (beyond a rather cringeworthy ‘young black woman trying to turn her pain into societal gain’) and seems to exist mostly in relationship to Alma and Hank, which is odd as what happens to her (or not) is the inciting incident that sets the wheels of the story in motion.

That’s a serious flaw, even if it’s not enough to capsize the movie. As usual, Guadagnino directs with an assured hand, while Barrett’s mostly smart dialogue occasionally stings and the academic milieu is nicely captured by Malik Hassan Saeed’s agile camera.

After The Hunt is not the best movie of Guadagnino’s long and distinguished career, especially if you consider masterpieces like I Am Love (2009) and Call Me By Your Name (2017), but it’s compelling enough to see it all the way through.

Especially as I think that after a somewhat gimmicky start the best part of the drama takes place in the second half of the movie.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: After The Hunt is on Amazon Prime Video.

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers is both a thrilling romantic comedy and a highly appealing sports drama, anchored by a star turn by Zendaya, that confirms her status as a bonafide modern day movie star.

The two-time Emmy winner (both times for Euphoria), who also starred in various Spider-man and Dune movies, plays a tennis prodigy called Tashi Donaldson, whose career is dramatically cut short by a cruel knee injury.

Because, as she admits herself, her only talent is hitting a ball, she becomes the coach of her husband Art (Mike Faust), who goes on to win six grand slam titles, and who only needs to win the US Open to complete his career slam.

Unfortunately, his form deserts him and Tashi advises him to compete in the lowly New Rochelle challenger tournament to get his confidence back.

It is there however, that he has to face, both on and off court, his former best friend Patrick (Josh O’Connor), a former Junior Open winner but now a down on his luck tennis pro, who also shares a romantic past with Tashi.

It turns out that all three of them still have the hots for each other, in some way, shape or form, even though it’s at times a very thin line between love and hate. Former doubles partners Art and Patrick always had a bromance vibe between them, while Tashi was originally attracted to both of them and only originally went with the winner of the Junior Open Final (between Patrick and Art) because, simply put, winning meant everything to her.

It is a classic love triangle and that’s where Guadagnino’s expertise as a navigator of complicated relationships, as witnessed in masterful movies like Call Me By Your Name and I Am Love, comes in handy.

Working from an equally outstanding script by Justin Kuritzkes, he directs his three lead actors to career best performances, celebrating their wins and losses, their aces and double faults, their passing and parting shots (okay, stop it!) in the most engrossing manner and a way that feels both lived-in and real.

Yes, Challengers is a movie about three people from upper crust backgrounds and their distinctly first-world problems, but that doesn’t make their feelings any less real, nor does it stop their egos from spinning out of control in the most enjoyable way possible.

Tashi, Art and Patrick are all addicted to winning, most afraid of losing, and they feel most alive when they are on the edge of a precipice. In the end they will have to live with what they can’t rise above - Springsteen’s Tunnel of Love is used in the background in one crucial scene - but it won’t stop them from trying.

Tashi will always regret her missed tennis career, no matter how many titles Art wins for the two of them. Art will always be afraid that Tashi doesn’t love him as much he loves her, and that she might leave him when he retires from the game. And even Patrick may at some point realize that he has run out of time to capitalize on his talent and the only way forward is to just grow the f-ck up.

Technically, Challengers has everything you can expect from a Luca Guadagnino movie. It is beautifully shot, production design and art direction are exquisite, while the movie - which includes both flashbacks and flash forwards - is also expertly edited. And yeah, the tennis scenes look very convincing too. These people know a thing or two about hitting a ball over the net.

And finally, Challengers is also the kind of movie most of us claim we want: not another franchise movie, but an original script, directed by one of the world’s best directors, and starring a proper movie star with some equally talented co-stars.

I give it four stars!

Note: Challengers is available to stream through various platforms like HBO Max, Google Play Films, Apple TV and Rakuten TV.