Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is a charming mystery drama, consisting of only three episodes, with a plucky young heroine to save the day.

Her name is Lady Eileen Brent, nickname Bundle, and she is played witty and convincingly by rising star Mia McKenna-Bruce, who shot to fame a few years ago with her starring role in the arthouse drama How To Have Sex.

McKenna-Bruce gets support here from Helena Bonham-Carter, who plays Bundle’s cantankerous mother, and Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle, who doesn’t really wants to investigate a case that is close to Bundle’s heart.

Set in 1925 (after a brief prologue five years earlier) Seven Dials is about the mysterious death of a young man, Gerry Wade (Corey Mylchreest), who is found dead in bed after a party the night before.

Did he accidentally overdose on a mixture of alcohol and sleeping medicine? Did he commit suicide because of bad memories from WWI? Or is it a case, once again, of murder, my dear? And what do the seven clocks on a nearby mantlepiece have to with anything?

The location of the drama is a stately country house, that was left to Lady Caterham after her husband’s own untimely death.

However, due to financial troubles, she was forced to rent out for the summer to a wealthy industrialist and his wife, who used the above mentioned party to seal a top secret deal with some people from the home office.

Incidentally, Gerry Wade also worked for the Home Office, together with some of his friends, who also fought in the war, and who were also at the party.

If Gerry’s death were to be labeled homicide, there would be quite a few suspects, so it’s only natural that the powers that be think that his death should be labeled accidental.

Bundle, however, suspects foul play. Already traumatized by the death of her elder brother during the war, she knows that Gerry was about to propose to her, and that he had no reason to take his own life.

So she starts her own investigation, which amongst other things, leads her to a low life night club called Seven Dials but also higher up, to positions of power.

Written by Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) and directed by Chris Sweeney (Apples Never Fall), Seven Dials at times feels like a rather leisurely paced 150 minutes movie, which I guess was split into three episodes to make it more bingeable.

Although Seven Dials lacks the urgency of the Knives Out-movies, and at times feels rather old fashioned, it’s still a highly enjoyable affair, if you’re in the mood for some cozy afternoon crime, with some great production design and costumes.

I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if this initial venture into the Agatha Christie universe turns into the next Netflix-franchise.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!