Alice, Darling (2022)
Alice, Darling is a poignant psychological drama about a woman played by Anna Kendrick who is stuck in a toxic relationship.
The film is the debut feature of British director Mary Nighy, who previously directed three episodes of the excellent British detective series Traces.
The screenplay for Alice, Darling was written by Alanna Francis, and seems to c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.