An Unfinished Film is a fascinating COVID-19 drama by the Chinese master Lou Ye, which had its world premiere in Cannes last year.

Every filmmaker knows the horror of a possibly unfinished film. In An Unfinished Film, a clever work of fiction presented as a docu drama, it happens to director Xiaorui (Xiaorui Mao). Around 2009 he was working on his debut feature when production was cut short due to financial struggles, leaving him with only half a film.

It was (probably) heartbreaking stuff, but everyone lived to tell the tale and ten years later the director is successful enough to return to his earlier project, with the desire to rewrite the second half of the script and finish the movie once and for all. Lead actor Jiang Cheng (Hao Qin) tries to protest: he is busy with another project, he wants to attend awards season and his wife Sang Qi (Xi Qi) is about to have their first-born child. But of course he caves, and eventually production is resumed in early 2020 in a place not too far from Wuhan.

The first part of the movie is light and engaging, as the director and his cast assemble to watch scenes from ten years earlier, including outtakes and some behind the scenes stuff. In this movie Lou Ye uses clips from earlier movies going back to his neo noir masterpiece Suzhou River (2000).

The second part, set in early 2020, quickly becomes very intense, with lots of hand held camera work and razor sharp editing, when it begins to dawn on cast and crew that something terrible is happening.

The next part sees them locked down in their hotel, all the individual cast and crew members isolated in their rooms, but with special emphasis on Jiang Cheng and Sang Qi who are of course separated from each other and communicate through the video app. They react in the same way people all over the world must have reacted. ‘Finally, we have a baby, we are working, and now this happens, what is going on?’

The suffering caused by Covid-19 was undoubtedly universal, and Lou Ye makes the feeling of dread and despair come back like it all happened yesterday, before moving forward past the lockdown to a cast and crew screening of the final version of director Xiaroui’s now definitively unfinished film.

During the lockdown scenes Lou Ye uses clips from social media, that implicitly and sometimes explicitly criticize the autocratic Chinese government and its censorship, which makes it all the more impressive that he got to finish An Unfinished Film and screen it at Cannes last year.

An Unfinished Film is still playing the festival circuit, while being released theatrically in countries like France, Taiwan, Portugal and, starting today, The Netherlands.

I give it four stars!

FALLEN LEAVES (Aki Kaurismäki, 2023)

Fallen Leaves is a sweet movie by the Finnish master Aki Kaurismäki, about two lonely souls who slowly but surely fall in love with each other.

If that sounds like a rather thin premisse, well, it is. But you can count on the writer and director of modern classics like The Match Factory Girl (1990), The Man Without A Past (2002) and The Other Side of Hope (2017) to make a little go a long way. If only because like Pedro Almodóvar he can pull you into his cinematic world by using certain immediately recognizable trademarks.

Like in Kaurismaki’s case a fondness for characters with a strong working class background and ditto drinking habits, a habit of using solid color areas to liven up (potentially) drab backgrounds, a love for deadpan humor, and an even deeper love for rock & roll and other forms of music from the 1950’s and 1960’s. (This is, after all the man who made movies about Siberian rock band Leningrad Cowboys).

In Fallen Leaves we meet Ansa (Alma Pöysti) and Holappa (Jussi Vatanen). She works in a supermarket, until she is fired for trying to take home a sandwich with an expired sell-by date, with the intention of giving it to a homeless person. He works construction, but goes from job to job because he keeps getting fired for drinking on said job.

They first meet by chance in a karaoke bar, before going on a trip to the cinema, where they watch the horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die by Aki Kaurismäki’s dear friend Jim Jarmusch. A movie she finds to be hilarious.

Afterwards, Ansa gives Holappa her phone number, which he manages to lose almost immediately, in a way reminiscent of old Hollywood movies, which in turn sets in motion a wry comedy of errors, even though by this time we definitely root for a happy ending.

Fallen Leaves takes place in present day Helsinki, but neither Holappa or Ansa owns a mobile phone or is even aware of the existence of social media. In the Aki Kaurismäki universe, that’s part of the charm.

Otherwise, the movie does take place in the real world, as Ansa listens at home to the radio, for updates about the war in Ukraine, reminding us not only of the horrors perpetrated by Putin, but also (perhaps) making you think about the long and complicated relationship between Finland and Russia.

Even though the movie runs for only 81 minutes, Aki Kaurismäki takes his sweet time telling this simple but beguiling tale. At the Cannes festival in 2023, Fallen Leaves was awarded the Jury Prize (the bronze medal, behind the Palme D’Or and the Grand Prix) and frankly, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer and more deserving movie.

I give it four stars!

Note: Fallen Leaves is available to stream via platforms like Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.