Anaconda is the kind of self-referential franchise film that is (almost) silly enough to be entertaining, but most of the time just coasts by on the charms of its talented cast.

This ‘spiritual sequel’ (as it is called in the movie by one of the lead characters) to the 1997 original comes courtesy of Tom Gormican, who previously made the intelligent meta-commentary comedy The Incredible Weight of Massive Talent, in which Nicolas Cage played as a fictionalized version of himself as fading movie star Nick Cage.

I guess Sony hoped Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten would pull off a similar magic trick, but as per usual in these cases the law of diminishing returns takes over.

Not that the new Anaconda is unwatchable, or anything. Most of the time it just ambles along in second gear, until it finally kicks into third when a cast member of Anaconda (1997) comes along to deliver something approaching urgency to the movie. Hint: it’s the actor who is also responsible for the track with the line ‘My Anaconda don’t want none’, which is used at several points in the movie. No, it’s not J.Lo, although she does have a cameo, and I’m only spoiling this because you have to sit and wait until after the end credits start rolling (and most people at my regular movie theater screening had already left by then.)

Like Unbearable Weight, there is something undeniably self-referential (or ‘meta’) about the new Anaconda in a way that’s reminiscent of Michel Gondry’s Be Kind Rewind (2008), another movie that starred Jack Black, or even J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 (2011).

The story goes something like this: Paul Rudd plays Griff, a struggling actor whose biggest claim to fame is four episodes on the S.W.A.T. television show.

After getting fired from a bit part on a medical show Griff leaves Los Angeles to visit his old director friend Doug (Jack Black) for his birthday in their old hometown Buffalo, where the latter has a cosy but unsatisfactory job as a videographer of weddings films.

At the party Griff shows the gathering of friends and family an old vhs copy of The Quatch, a short film they made when they were thirteen, which was inspired by both creature features and Scorsese movies.

The next day Griff and Doug get together with two other old friends, cinematographer Kenny (Steve Zahn) and actress Claire (Thandiwe Newton), and Griff tells them his plan: he has acquired the rights to their favorite horror comedy from back then, Anaconda (1997), and now he wants to travel with them to the Brazilian Amazon to remake it as a low budget movie.

So far, so good. The rest of the movie, not so much. Apart from the main cast there are notable supporting roles for Daniela Melchior as the elusive captain of their river boat and Selton Mello as animal handler Santiago, but as for the movie as a whole: it’s pleasant enough, but for a comedy there are not enough belly laughs, for a creature feature there are not enough snakes, for an action film there are not enough stunts or fancy special effects, for a movie for cinephiles it’s not quite nerdy enough, and for a horror film (which it most clearly isn’t!) there are not enough scares by far, says this scaredy-cat.

Anaconda (2025) coasts by on the charm of its actors, who frankly all have had more fulfilling roles to play, even if Steve Zahn is one heck of a scene stealer, as a recovering alcoholic, who claims to be ‘Buffalo-sober’, which means he drinks only beer, wine and some of the lighter spirits, and only occasionally partakes in something stronger (but definitely not all of them).

I can’t really in good conscience give this new Anaconda a passing grade, but it might just be good enough to pass the time at the cinema, if the current Avatar movie is sold out, and especially if you’ve had a few yourself.

And since at least half of the time it’s silly enough to be entertaining I will give it 2 1/2 stars.

Note: Anaconda (2025) is released this week.