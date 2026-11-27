Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema and Happy Thanksgiving to all those who are still celebrating. For my part, I’m just really happy that you are all here. I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for five years now and I couldn’t have done it without you, dear readers! And for today’s issue I made sure I picked a movie that’s really good!

Andrew Scott quite brilliantly anchors Pressure, a gripping historical wartime movie that plays out like a high-octane chamber piece and doubles (or rather: triples) as a highly entertaining workplace drama.

It’s about the tense countdown leading up to Decision Day, when Allied troops would invade the beaches of Normandy, France in June 1944.

The story follows group officer James Stagg (Scott), who in his role as Britain’s chief meteorological officer clashes with a team of arrogant American meteorologists who think the weather in Europe is just as predictable as in California.

Stagg also has to convince Supreme Commander Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) to change the plans for the invasion based on the possibility of a rapidly changing weather forecast.

The biggest surprise is how entertaining this all is. It’s also much more emotional and intense than I could have imagined.

Scott doesn’t make the uptight and rigorously by-the-book Stagg all that easy to like, which turns out to be quite the masterstroke.

As a result it becomes even more a case of one stubborn (Scots) man with a vision against one hundred luddites, who just want to have their way, based on old weather charts in a part of the world where the weather is famously unreliable.

The discussions about the various weather forecasts are dished out with relish by a cast working both with and playing off each other, with actors at the top of their game.

Fraser is quite imposing as the Commander in Chief, Chris Messina is both super slick and superfine as the main competing American weatherman, while Damian Lewis plays the British Field Marshall Bernard ‘Monty’ Montgomery like the hilarious prick he apparently was.

Leave a comment

Best of all is Kerry Condon as Eisenhower’s personal assistant, who slowly but surely forms a bond with Stagg, whose pregnant wife goes missing when the hospital she’s in gets bombarded by the Germans.

And so the group captain’s personal life remains a source of underlying stress as he deals with the monumental pressure, all the while keeping a steady head amid the chaos of war preparations.

It’s wonderful to see how Andrew Scott plays him full of little nuances and grace notes, allowing the actors around him to play larger than life when needed, while still remaining the center of attention.

There is not a lot of war in Pressure. Then again, it’s not like the movie lets us forget that a lot of young men would die on the beaches of Normandy. There are a couple of throwbacks to Exercise Tiger, which in April 1944 was meant as a prep round for the real thing. But when live ammo was added to the mix things went horribly awry, resulting in hundreds of unnecessary deaths.

Eisenhower himself felt terribly guilty about those rehearsal casualties, which perhaps made him a little more careful, vulnerable and ultimately receptive when it came to picking the right D-Day window.

I knew going in how the history was going to play out, but for younger generations, Pressure may well play out like a tight thriller in almost real time.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

If Pressure feels like a well-made play, well, that’s probably because it’s based on one, from 2014, written by that great character actor David Haig (Killing Eve), who co-wrote the screenplay with director Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai).

Under Maras’s deft direction the movie runs like clockwork, coming in at a tight 100 minutes, with never a dull moment in sight. And best of all, it all just feels incredibly cinematic.

I give it four stars!

Note: Pressure was released theatrically earlier this year. It is now available to stream through various platforms like Peacock, Apple TV, Google Play Films, Fandango at Home and Amazon Prime Video.