Anyone But You is a perfectly fine romantic comedy, with appealing lead performances from rising stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.
This movie was released at the tail end of 2023, so I’m pretty sure at least some of you, my dear readers, will have seen it, and hopefully enjoyed it.
I held out for as long as I did, mainly because there were so many oth…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.