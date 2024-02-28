Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (James Wan, 2023)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn’t the perfect ending of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that we all wished for.
But as a relatively straight forward Superhero Movie of the Week I think it’s still mostly fine.
Jason Momoa is still immensely appealing as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, but in this sequel to the (frankly superior) first movie he’s gotten bored…
