I’ve got two Nordic reviews for you today. First up, Åremorden (or The Åre Murders) is a new Nordic Noir series based on the books by popular Swedish thriller author Viveca Sten. I also re-publish my review from 2022 when the third and final season of Karppi was released.
ÅREMORDEN (Netflix series, 2025)
This five part series is basically two books roll…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.