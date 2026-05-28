Backrooms is an intriguing science fiction horror thriller, the promising first feature by twenty year old Kane Parsons, who based the movie on his own very successful web series.

Parsons is only the latest addition to the growing list of (sometimes very young) YouTubers who are currently making the transition to feature filmmakers.

It’s a list that includes people like Curry Barker (Obsession), Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach (Iron Lung), Chris Stuckmann (Shelby Oaks) and Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk To Me, Bring Her Back).

As the son of a VFX artist and a therapist, the British-American Parsons was still a kid when he started making little movies.

In 2022 Parsons uploaded his first computer animated Backrooms short to YouTube, where over the years it has amassed more over 80 million views.

The ‘creepypasta’ concept centers on a terrifying alternate dimension, with people accidentally getting trapped in endless maze-like liminal spaces that are devoid of life and characterized by yellow rooms with fluorescent lights.

After that initial success of the first Backrooms, another 22 episodes followed, before A24 saw the potential and approached Parsons.

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The acclaimed production company gave him the chance to turn the concept into a live action film, starring such acclaimed actors as Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave) and Reinate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

Directed by Parsons, from a screenplay by Will Soodik, the movie is set in 1990 in Silicon Valley.

The story follows Clark (Ejiofor), a once promising architect who is now reduced to running a cheap furniture warehouse, while he recently broke up with his girlfriend, the main reason he is seeing a therapist called Mary Kline (Reinsve).

If Clark doesn’t come across as completely sympathetic, well, as he explains, that’s just the way he is wired.

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By chance the complicated Clark (a juicy role for the excellent Ejiofor) discovers a doorway in the basement of the office building his store is in, which leads him into the Backrooms (of his mind?), which quickly turns out to be a labyrinthine maze.

Every night after work Clark begins to explore the Backrooms, until he becomes completely absorbed by it and he brings along his two employees to film everything and convince Mary (who for some reason is very important to him) that he is telling the truth.

Reinsve is fine too, as always, but I did wonder if Clark couldn’t just call someone from Building Control first, or even the Fire Department, to check out what’s going on.

But then again I understand the need to create the appropriate tension, even if as a result my suspension of disbelief suffered a little.

Also, at times the movie drags a little (at 111 minutes it could have ) and that made me wonder even more. Parsons has claimed to have only a limited knowledge of film history, and I’m willing to believe him.

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But intentional or not, Backrooms does wear its influences on its sleeve: it’s made in the time of Black Mirror and Severance, by way of The Blair Witch Project (found footage and shaky camera, check!), and directed by the possible love child of David Lynch and Spike Jonze.

Which is high praise and enough in itself, even if my own main takeaway would be that Parsons hasn’t really found his own voice yet.

Which at his young age is absolutely fine, and I hope that Parsons gets the chance, should he choose to become a full time filmmaker, to develop that voice in his own time and at his own speed.

So to get back to the story: after Clark & co disappear, Mary realizes she has to get involved and decides to venture into the unknown all by herself, in an effort to save the missing and solve the mystery.

So far, so (pretty) good, and the movie does get even weirder as it goes along, but I’m afraid that for my taste it all felt just a little bit manufactured and didn’t go quite far enough.

Thematically, sure, it’s about how our mind distorts our memories and how we continue to make the same mistakes again and again, which gets us exactly nowhere.

In the end, though, Backrooms is much more a study of toxic masculinity then I thought it would be, which is fine, even if it doesn’t offer a lot of new insight into those serious matters.

And yes, there is a twist at the end, to explain the unexplained or even unexplainable, but it felt mostly like a set up for a possible sequel.

So to me the set up is a bit more interesting than the pay-off. But the talent is absolutely there.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Backrooms is released this week in most territories, with notable exceptions like Spain and Norway to follow on June 5, Hongkong on June 6 and France on June 17.

TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA (Jane Schoenbrun, 2026)

Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder make for a great couple in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, a wild and wonderful ode to slasher movies from writer and director Jane Schoenbrun.

Einbinder (the breakout star from the HBO Max series Hacks) plays Kris, a young queer filmmaker, who is given the chance by Hollywood to revive her favorite slasher horror franchise Camp Miasma, which is loosely based on the Friday the 13th movies.

Anderson plays Billy Presley, who was the Final Girl in the first Camp Miasma movie before retiring from acting and becoming a recluse in true Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard Style.

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When Kris discovers that Billy has taken up permanent residence at the abandoned camp site in the Pacific North West, which was used as the set for the first movie, she seeks her out, prepared to offer her a part in the reboot, but ultimately falling madly and deeply in love with her.

Pretty soon, however, it turns out that they are not alone, as Little Death (Jack Haven), the trans villain from the Camp Miasma movies, may or may not reside in a hole at the bottom of the nearby lake, waiting to make his next appearance in the franchise.

‘But he’s not real,’ Kris says, with a question mark in her eyes. After which it is clear that all bets are off and reality and fantasy will slowly but surely blend into one.

Jane Schoenbrun is a non-binary and transfeminine filmmaker, who first made a name for themselves with the digital horror movie We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (2022) and especially the psychological horror drama I Saw The TV Glow (2024).

Schoenbrun has a penchant for mixing pop culture nostalgia with an exploration of queer identity and other gender related issues.

Now matter how acclaimed both those movies were, nothing quite prepared me for her Camp Miasma movie, which recently premiered at Cannes where it won the Queer Palm, and which feels like both a highly original and deeply personal breath of fresh air.

It’s also one of the most light hearted horror movies ever made, even when there are fountains of blood erupting on the screen.

The movie dives deep into themes about female psychology, intimacy and sexuality, while also poking fun at the woke cliches that Hollywood studios use to inject new life in forgotten franchises.

Schoenbrun also has fun with some of Kris’ personality traits, like the tendency she has to start a sentence by first apologizing for what she is going to say, in case she offends Billy, who is actually more the type to bluntly say whatever she wants whenever she wants to say it.

Both Anderson and Einbinder are amazing in their roles - the movie is basically a two hander for most of its running time - and after a while you want nothing more for them than to be together.

There are also funny supporting roles from Sarah Sherman as Kris’ agent, Dylan Baker as a ridiculous studio head - the kind who is late for a meeting cause he was on the phone with Jason Blum - and the great Patrick Fischler (Mulholland Drive), who basically through his physical presence embodies the link between David Lynch and Schoenbrun.

Visually, the movie is totally resplendent and a joy to behold, while there are some choice needle drops to further enhance the mood.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma truly is one of the most satisfying movies I’ve seen in quite a while.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Teenage Sex and Death Camp is currently playing the festival circuit and will be released theatrically in most countries later this summer.