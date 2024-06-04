Will Smith and Martin Lawrence once again prove their worth as a formidable comedic act in the vibrant and colorful Bad Boys: Ride Or Die.
The fourth entry in the long running franchise feels pretty inspired, even if it’s clear that we’re still dealing with the kind of formula filmmaking that’s not gonna win any prizes for originality.
Having said that, t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.