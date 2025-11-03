Ballad of a Small Player is a relatively minor piece of work from director Edward Berger, who fared better with All Quiet On The Western Front and Conclave (see below).

It’s a gambling movie that doubles as a ghost story about one (or actually two) colorful character(s), who may or may not overcome the greed that’s a byproduct of their addiction by possibly (or impossibly) finding redemption in the gambling capital of the world: Macau.

A former Portugese colony that’s now a special administrative region on China’s south east coast - the only place in China where gambling is allowed - that’s as much a character in the movie as the luxurious production design or the roles played by Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton and Fala Chen.

Based on the novel by Edward Lawrence, from 2014, it tells a Graham Greene-style story about a westerner who loses himself in a foreign, in this case oriental culture, that he doesn’t really understand - perhaps it’s fitting that it was adapted by Rowan Joffe, who once made his own version of Greene’s Brighton Rock.

But instead of giving us a Quiet American we get a sweaty Irishman, played by Colin Farrell, who over the years has matured into a very credible leading man, as witnessed by his Oscar-nominated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin or even his understated role in the recent and somewhat underrated A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Farrell plays Lord Doyle, a British aristocrat (or is he?) who due to his excessive gambling is almost down to his last penny. In fact, he’s heavily in debt, but he keeps playing on credit, as he claims he’s about to score the biggest win ever.

Tilda Swinton plays the investigator hot on his heels, while Fala Chen is a loan shark who after suffering a work-related tragedy suddenly takes an interest in a lost soul possibly worth saving.

Share

The stakes are high, the money is most definitely on the screen, and there is something Scorsese-like about the way Berger tries to stir our excitement to the highest level.

It’s a movie full of surface level pleasures, with not a lot underneath, although that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it while it lasts.

I give it 3 stars!

And from the Archive:

Edward Berger’s Conclave is an engrossing thriller drama, that can be described as ‘an episode of Succession that happens to take place inside the Vatican’.

It’s like this: the old Pope is dead, so there has to be a Conclave to decide who’s next. And it’s up to the morally sound and independently thinking Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) to make sure the rules are followed and the proper proceedings are not disturbed by either in- or outside shenanigans. Trust the process, right?

Conclave, based on the eponymous book from 2016 by Robert Harris (Pompeii, The Ghost Writer) delights in pulling the audience’s leg, twisting and turning their arm, without any bloodshed, but with loads of vicious backstabbing all the same. At times it is borderline ridiculous, but always great fun. The kind of high minded, adult oriented thriller that we (the people) would like to see more of.

Apart from Fiennes, there is Isabella Rossellini in a small but important supporting role as the all-seeing Sister Agnes, who leads the nuns who serve the Cardinals while they go about their jobs, going through the rigorous voting process time and time again, until at some point there will be white smoke instead of black, coming from the Vatican, indicating a new Pope has been found.

There are only a few speaking roles for women in this movie, but the role of gender can not be underestimated and screenwriter Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) makes sure to emphasize that the Catholic Church may remain relevant by placing more importance on gender parity.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

Among the candidates to become the new Pope are the conservative Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), the openly homophobic Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), the progressive Bellini (Stanley Tucci) and the possibly corrupt Tremblay (John Lithgow), while the unknown Benitez (Carlos Diego) is also thrown into the mix to shake things up.

They all could win, especially if you consider that the Church has had its fair share of scandals and dodgy Holy Fathers. Even ring leader Lawrence, who is experiencing his own crisis of faith, could eventually become a contender, as the old adage that ‘those who want it the least deserve it the most’ rings true.

German director Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front) not only knows how to spin a good yarn, he also knows how to make a good looking picture, recreating the Sixtine Chapel and the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where the Cardinals stay during conclave.

The production design is both elaborate and detailed, the art direction and costumes (in particular those highly cinematic red ones) certainly look the part, while cinematography and editing are of the highest order, and score and sound design are sufficiently mood enhancing without becoming too overbearing.

Perhaps the weakest link in the movie is the way the outside world invades the inner sanctum a couple of times. It really feels unnecessary. But even if Conclave is not the best movie of the year, it’s so tastefully well-made that I enjoyed every single minute of it.

I give it four stars!

Note: Conclave is available to stream on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Films and Rakuten TV.