Ballerina offers an intriguing addition to the John Wick universe in that it places a female lead, played by Ana de Armas, at the center of the action.

After garnering much acclaim for her attractive and convincing supporting role in the James Bond-movie No Time To Die (2021), it was obvious that at some point De Armas would be given her own action franchise to star in.

Whether there actually will be a second Ballerina-movie is still up in the air, since this first one didn’t exactly set the box office on fire - I missed it in theaters too - but maybe Video on Demand and people like me catching up with it on streaming - will put it over the top.

It’s certainly fun to see Eve Macarro (De Armas) kicking ass and raising hell as a professional assassin casually disposing of enemies in a brutal attempt to avenge her father Javier (David Castañeda), who died trying to save her when Eve was still a child (played by Victoria Comte).

The opening of the movie shows us how and why this happened, and then the movie introduces us to a now grown-up Eve, who receives her martial arts and gun fu training as a new member of the organization known as the Roma Ruska, led by the Director (Angelica Huston).

Eve was originally a ballerina, hence the title, but she is also clearly a chip off the old block as she is given ample opportunity to show off her fighting skills even before the main plot kicks in.

It always feels a little cynical to see so many henchmen, who barely get any screen time to register their presence, get killed off, but such are the rules of this particular brand of action movie.

Keanu Reeves shows up early in the movie and then later in the film he actually joins in on the action. But in the end this is absolutely an Ana De Armas movie: she hits, she kicks, she shouts, she grunts, she sweats, she shoots, she slashes, and yeah, she kills. A lot.

The arc of the story is fairly predictable, but screenwriter Shay Hatten gives her more than enough to do, while director Len Wiseman makes the most of the action scenes and provides us with some genuine visual thrills.

Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel where all the assassins come to stay when in New York, while the late Lance Reddick is also there in his final role as concierge Charon.

Gabriel Byrne plays another memorable role as the Chancellor, who is the head of a rival organization that has been at peace with the Ruska Roma for the longest time, at least til Eve shows up in the Austrian Alps to serve up some ice cold revenge.

Ironically, Eve is also there to save Ella (Ava McCarthy, daughter of Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus), who find themselves in a similar kind of tight spot that Javier and Eve found themselves in at the beginning of the film.

Visually pleasing, though perhaps not as remarkable as the four John Wick-movies, I feel that Ballerina is light enough on its feet to catch up with, if you haven’t yet found the time to do so.

At two hours, it doesn’t overstay its welcome and gives Ana De Armas the action role she deserves.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Ballerina is available to stream through various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films, Rakuten TV and Apple TV.