Barbie is a masterfully executed comedy which shows that Greta Gerwig can deliver blockbuster movies. It’s also very funny.

Margot Robbie is expertly cast as Barbara Millicent Roberts, a.k.a. Barbie. She has both the looks and the talent and that is much more complicated than you might assume if you only think of Barbie as ‘that doll from Mattel’.

