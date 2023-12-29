Berlin (Netflix series, 2023)
La Casa De Papel may have run its course, but one of its stars, Pedro Alonso is back as Europe’s greatest thief Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin.
In this prequel to the events that happen in the Spanish series - known to international audiences as Money Heist - the legendary character goes to Paris for one of his most ambitious robberies.
The…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.