Black Adam is a fun-filled, action-packed spectacle that on the one hand doesn't take itself too seriously. Even if it does seem to say that sometimes evil can only be defeated by violence.

Dwayne Johnson was born to play Black Adam. I think we can all agree on that.

Pierce Brosnan (as Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (as Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (a…