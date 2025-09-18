Billionaires’ Bunker (or: El Refugio Atomico) is a new Spanish dark comedy and near fiction series from the creators of La Casa De Papel.

It takes place in a luxurious underground facility after the world has finally gone bust and it rooms two warring billionaire families who can’t help themselves doing toxic shit.

It’s a very good looking series, thanks to some amazing production design, inspired in part by the German Bauhaus style of the 1920’s and ‘30’s, with equally fine costuming to boot.

After the prologue, in which various plot details are described, the series begins in earnest when father Rafe (Carlos Santos) picks up his son Max (Pau Simon) from prison, where he remained for three years after accidentally killing his girlfriend Ane in a car crash, while he was high on drink and drugs.

With Europe in total disarray - NATO bombed St. Petersburg in retaliation after Russia invaded Norway - they ride a fancy motorcycle to the billionaires’ bunker in the vicinity of Madrid, where they will be safe from the destruction of the outside world, something they can watch live on the screens in the facility.

But Max won’t be free from the dangers that stem from Ane’s family, led by her father Guillermo (Joaquin Furriel) being housed in the same facility. Max at first has a tense relationship with Ane’s sister Asia (Alicia Falco), but this is exactly the sort of series where both character redemption arcs and relationships may change as we move further along. Max and Asia may even find love together, I dunno, anything is possible here, I guess.

And yes, the whole set-up may require a little suspension of disbelief - ‘out of all the billionaire families in the world, you here?’ - but once you accept the idea that these people will simply have to live together, it gets better.

The billionaires’ bunker itself is something to behold. The company that created the Kimera Underground Park (as it is officially called) is led by CEO Minerva Palatchi (Miren Ibarguren) and with 45 rooms, it can hold over a hundred people.

To add to this there are facilities like a Japanese garden, basketball court, cocktail bar and spa. Even underground it sounds like a good place for a nice vacation, but if you have to stay there for perhaps ten years, you may go more than a little crazy, even if there are a doctor and psychologist you can see.

The billionaires’ bunker is made for the super rich only, and as Guillermo opines: ‘There are those who rule and those who serve.’ But what about the people in Minerva’s staff? Are they gonna serve, test or eat the rich? And what about Minerva herself, what’s her deal exactly?

El Refugio Atomico is perhaps a dark comedy first, but it is also a science (or: near) fiction and romantic mystery thriller and it’s full of the soapy twists and turns (and secrets and lies) that creators Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato are known for.

Is there perhaps a little too much going on? That’s very much a question of taste / open to debate, but to me it’s not a dealbreaker.

Also, I must admit I never watched the dystopian Apple-series Silo, but I’m sure there is some overlap between the two shows.

Thematically, there seems to be an anti-capitalist streak running through El Refugio Atomico, but as always you can ask the question: does the end justify the means?

Dressed in colors like amber and turquoise (for spiritual effect, according to Minerva) it seems like a pretty cool series to get lost in.

At the end of the first episode there is a really big twist, which is then elaborated on in the second. After that you’re on your own, but based on the first couple of episodes I think you could definitely give it a go.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

BLACK RABBIT (Netflix series, 2025)

Black Rabbit is a solid crime drama about two brothers, played by Jude Law and Jason Bateman, whose unbreakable bond is tested to the limit in this new eight-part series.

Jake Friedken (Law) and his brother Vince (Bateman) come from a working class background filled with alcohol and violence. They were in a band together, before Jake became a talent manager and Vince went on a prolonged bender. After the latter sobered up, the brothers went into the restaurant business and their Black Rabbit became a New York hot spot.

Now, Jake is celebrating his success with a new venture into jewelry, while Vince is once again somewhat less successful. He sports a craggily beard, which is never a good sign.

Vince is heavily in debt, which could turn out to be a serious health hazard, as some shady people may not like it very much if you go for three years without paying anything back.

Cutting to the chase, the brothers are reunited, but probably not in the way they would have liked. At one point, Jake is forced to promise gangster Joe Mancuso (Troy Kotsur), who talks in sign language, to take over Vince’s debt and pay the man 20.000 dollars every week to keep him off his back.

Or else…

And in this case that means: if Jake is one day late, Black Rabbit will go to Joe. The cruel ‘joke’ is that Jake isn’t nearly as well-off as Vince thinks he is, as the restaurant business is tough and he is basically always on the brink of financial ruin. Which sets the stakes even higher than they already are.

It’s a clear example of a high concept series, that promises both tension and excitement with various twists and turns along the way, and even though it won’t win any prizes for originality, I’d say that it mostly delivers.

It offers Ozark-star Bateman the chance at a character that is both very different from the methodical and disciplined Marty McBride, yet equally criminal. And it offers Law the chance to play the good guy, even though you never know what is really going on behind that nice ‘trust but verify’-face.

The ‘brothers’ have great chemistry together, while there is also a large supporting cast, including but not limited to Cleopatra Coleman (as Jake’s wife) Sope Dirisu (a talented singer), Abbey Lee (a Black Rabbit employee), Chris Coy (a bookmaker), Amaka Okafor (a chef cook) and Dagmara Dominczyk (Jake’s ex-wife) to fill in the various sub plots, some of which have to do with the day-to-day business of running a restaurant.

Black Rabbit is created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susanna, with various other writers helping out. Jason Bateman himself directs the first two episode, while Justin Kurzel and Ben Semanoff also direct two each, and the amazing actress known to all as Laura Linney also returns to the directing chair for two episodes, after making her directorial debut with an episode of Ozark.

It’s a talented mix of people and, based on the first couple of episodes, I’d say the result is a decidedly gritty looking but high class series, that definitely has some binge-potential.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

MALEDICTIONS (Netflix series, 2025)

Maledictions is a thriller from Argentine in which the personal and the political become intertwined.

Written and directed by Daniel Burman it tells the story of a governor from the north country, Rovira (Leonardo Sbaraglia) whose teenage daughter Zoe (Francesca Varela) is kidnapped by one of the people he trusts the most: his personal assistent Sabata (Gustavo Bassani).

As there is an important vote looming in congress, concerning the exploitation of the local ‘rare earth’ lithium this is clearly no coincidence.

This limited series is made up of three episodes only, each around forty minutes, so it’s easy a see that we are basically watching the three acts of a feature film.

Still, the decision makes sense, as the first and third parts take place in the present, while the second takes place twelve years earlier, shedding more light on the rivalry of the two main characters, who could both be seen as protagonist and antagonist.

Sbaraglia and Bassani take the chance to shine with both hands, while Varela and Alejandra Flechner (as Rovira’s mother) offer fine support.

Richly atmospheric, Maledictions tells an age old story of power, corruption and greed. It doesn’t really break new ground, but as long as you are taken in for the ride, that’s just fine!

I give it a 7 out of ten!