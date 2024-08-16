With Blink Twice actress Zoë Kravitz makes a very impressive debut as a feature film director. The movie works both as social satire and as a thriller with bloody horror elements.
Kravitz wrote the movie together with E.G. Feigenbaum. The result plays like a mixture of movies as varied like Knives Out 2, Get Out, The Menu and The Stepford Wives, while st…
