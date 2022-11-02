Blockbuster (Netflix series, 2022)
It is highly ironic that the streaming giant that helped put video stores out of business, is now releasing a comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster videostore on the planet. It is also a pretty enjoyable show, that hits the mark more often than not.
At its peak there were 9000 Blockbuster stores all over the United States. Now there is just the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.