Blue Beetle is a thrilling and amusing superhero romp, with star making performances by lead actors Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine.

To be fair, Xolo Maridueña is already known for his star making role in the successful series Cobra Kai, but his vivid performance here should cement his status as a bonafide movie star.

Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, who …