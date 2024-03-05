Underwhelming but not unlovable, Bob Marley: One Love is a pleasant enough experience, buoyed by strong performances by Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch as Bob and Rita Marley.
It’s also probably the most undemanding watch this year has produced, at least so far. The movie basically coasts by on its admittedly killer soundtrack, so much so that it alm…
