Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Bugonia is another wild ride from the creative tandem of director Yorghos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone.

Technically a remake of the Korean movie Save The Green Planet, it is a movie brimming with originality and the kind of crazy vitality that makes you want to follow its creators everywhere they go.

Emma Stone plays Michelle Fuller, the high-powered CEO of Auxolith Biomedical, who gets kidnapped by hotheaded beekeeper Teddy (Jesse Plemons) and his younger, more vulnerable cousin Donny (Aidan Delbis).

Why? Well, because they suspect she is an alien from the Andromeda galaxy, intent on destroying not just Teddy’s bees, but also Earth as a whole, together with her fellow Andromedans.

If that sounds like the synopsis for a cheap, sci-fi horror b-movie, you wouldn’t be wrong, but there is more to it.

For starters, Bugonia is term from Ancient Greece, referring to the mythical belief that honeybees are spontaneously generated from the carcasses of dead oxen.

If you translate it to the present, it could relate to stories that come to life on the internet but have no basis in real life.

So we can safely say that Teddy is a fabulist, even though quite a lot of what he says may actually be true, especially about the way human beings are destroying the earth.

Except for the ‘Michelle is an alien part’, which is obviously bullshit (even though I’ve always secretly suspected that someone so talented as Emma Stone must come from a galaxy far away).

Fuller is a cold-hearted person, the kind who only pretends to care about diversity, while also urging her staff to take good care of themselves: they can definitely leave the office at 17.30 hours, well, unless they have work they absolutely need to finish. Which is always.

So Michelle is a representation of corporate evil, but she is also very smart and driven, and she can be charming when she wants to be. All qualities that help her after she is taken from her multi-million dollar home, located like her company somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

Teddy is actually one of her lowest-level employees, and he also holds a grudge, as his mother (Alicia Silverstone) fell victim to one of the experimental medicines produced by Michelle’s company.

Early on, it seems clear that Michelle is the villain, while Teddy and Donny are, perhaps not heroes, but at least somewhat adorable anti-heroes.

But when they start to torture Michelle, because she doesn’t want to set up a meeting with the Andromedan leadership and have them back off from conquering earth (I mean, why won’t she?), the tables are turned.

We actually begin to root for Michelle to escape from Teddy’s family home, as Bugonia turns into a battle of wills between two strong egos, one superior, from a position of power and privilege, and one severely damaged, by years of abuse.

Still, for a very long time there is no telling who will come out on top. Does the world need more powerful CEO’s or more conspiracy theorists? Probably neither.

But the movie is about something else as well, which becomes clear in the final part of the movie: that the human race needs earth far more than the other way around. That’s the message, but as usual Lanthimos leans into the absurdity of it all, so you can enjoy the movie on various different levens.

Bugonia is also an extremely well-made movie. It’s beautifully shot and crisply edited, with an intense, high-drama Oscar-nominated score by Jerskin Fendrix, while the screenplay by the also Oscar-nominated Will Tracy is filled with great scenes and witty dialogue.

And the acting is superb. Stone and Plemons already worked with Yorghos Lanthimos in his previous movie Kinds of Kindness and their chemistry has come to full fruition here. (It’s also fun after seeing Bugonia to go back to a certain segment in Kinds of Kindness, but see the review below this for that).

When it comes to their work in Bugonia, two time Oscar-winner Stone was deservedly nominated for yet another one, but to my mind Plemons deserved a nod as well, while Delbis acquits himself well, especially if you consider he never acted before.

To wrap it all up: Bugonia is one of my favorite movies from 2025 - together with One Battle After Another and Sirāt - and if you haven’t seen it yet, now is as good a time as any to catch up with it if you’re preparing to see all the major Oscar contenders before the Academy Awards show on March 15.

I give it five stars!

Note: Bugonia had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, before playing the festival circuit as well as being released theatrically around the world. It is available to stream through various platforms like Google TV, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Kinds of Kindness (Yorghos Lanthimos, 2024)

Kinds of Kindness presents the kind of bravura filmmaking that Yorghos Lanthimos and his frequent collaborator Emma Stone have become known for.

First they made The Favourite together, which garnered ten Oscar nominations and won Olivia Colman her well deserved Oscar.

Then came Poor Things, which won four statues out of a possible eleven, including Stone’s second Academy Award for her jaw dropping role as Bella Baxter.

If the trend continues this could be the year Jesse Plemons wins for best actor, as he dominates the first two parts of Kinds of Kindness plus he already won the best actor prize at Cannes.

Kinds of Kindness is a trilogy of films that all run about 55 minutes, in which the same main cast members play different characters each time we meet them.

Apart from Stone and Plemons they include Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie.

In the first story a man (Plemons) who has no choice tries to break free from his predetermined path.

In the second a cop (Plemons again) questions whether his wife (Stone) is still the same person after she went missing at sea.

And in the third a woman (Stone) searches for an extraordinary individual (Margaret Qualley) prophesied to become a renowned spiritual guide.

In theory you could play all three segments separately and enjoy them for what they are, especially the second one, which is a neat little horror story, possibly inspired by the series Lost and the movie Annihilation by Alex Garland.

The first and the third, however, are loosely connected, but I’ll let you find that out for yourself when you see it.

Your mileage on these bizarro adventures may vary, but let me just say that good is not the enemy of great, just as great is not the enemy of perfect.

Kinds of Kindness does however make Poor Things look like a feelgood movie. It should have been called Kinds of Unkindness to begin with, as all three stories are firmly set within Lanthimos his sadistic universe.

It’s a tough uncompromising movie, that asks hard, existential questions without even remotely bothering to answer them. It’s closer in spirit to early movies like Dogtooth and The Lobster than to his later, more mainstream work. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise, as it is co-written by Efthimis Filippou, who also wrote those two with Lanthimos.

To some that may be a blessing, to others, perhaps, a curse. Plemons excels in the first part, while Stone takes the reigns in the final stages of the movie. It’s masterfully shot by the great Robbie Ryan and expertly edited by Yorgos Mavropsaridis.

Kinds of Kindness takes no prisoners. It doesn’t try to be likable or ask for your permission to outstay its welcome. I don’t think its perfect, but I loved every second of it and at some point I will want to see it again to see how it holds up the second time.

Next up Lanthimos, Stone and Plemons will team up again for a new movie called Bugonia. I can’t hardly wait.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Kinds of Kindness is available to stream through various platforms like Disney +, HBO Max, Google Play Films, Rakuten TV, Apple TV & Amazon Prime Video, sometimes depending on where you live.