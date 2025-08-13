A father and daughter are reunited in the new action drama series Butterfly, which is set in South Korea and takes place in the world of private intelligence and international espionage.

Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Divergent) plays David Jung, a former operative who faked his own death to give his teenage daughter Rebecca (Reina Hardesty, from It’s What’s Inside) a chance at a normal life. However, nine years later, Rebecca is now a deadly assassin herself, working for the same Caddis Group that David used to work for.

Caddis is run by Juno Lund, in who we recognize Piper Perabo, who once used to dance in and on a bar in the cult classic Coyote Ugly (2000), but is now tough-as-nails enough to routinely kill off disloyal employees.

Like Daniel, though, Juno cares about her offspring, in this case her slightly insecure son Oliver (Louis Landau), who doesn’t really know if he’s got what it takes to follow in his mother’s footsteps.

Rebecca, for her part, doesn’t really know whether she wants to hug her father, or kill him. She casually wonders what it would be like to throw someone off a rooftop, when they are together… on a rooftop!

The plot, at times, feels rote and mechanical, this isn’t exactly the first series (not even this year) set in the world of international espionage, and you’re forgiven for at times shouting at the screen: ‘Hey, it’s Citadel: South Korea!’

Share

But it has to be said: those South Korean locations work really well. And generally speaking, this six-part series, based on the Boom! Graphic novel by Arash Amel, created for television by Stephen Woodruff and Steph Cha, with the first two episodes directed by Kitao Sakurai, flows by like a breeze.

It’s a well-shot, good-looking series and the action scenes are fun to watch: the opening fifteen minutes form a well executed set piece that immediately draws you into the story and makes you care about both David and Rebecca before we are properly introduced to them.

It also helps that Kim and Hardesty (for whom this should be another breakthrough role) have great chemistry together, while Perabo and Landau are also excellent.

Based on the first couple of episodes, I would say that Butterfly is still a fairly undemanding watch, but both the actors and the family drama give it more heart than you would expect.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!