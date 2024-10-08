Pierre Morel’s Canary Black is a slick, stylish suspense thriller, starring Kate Beckinsale as a sophisticated yet kick-ass spy trying to save both the world and her husband (though not necessarily in that order).
It’s like this: Beckinsale plays Avery Graves, a CIA-operative who, as shown in the prologue, is eminently capable of successfully completing …
