Caught By The Tides is a beautiful movie by Chinese arthouse master Jia Zhang-ke. It captures the essence of actress Tao Zhao and actor Zhubin Li over the course of their various collaborations with the acclaimed director.

The new movie by Jia Zhang-ke is a remix album of sorts. It combines material and outtakes from his previous movies, like Unknown Pleasures (2002), Still Life (2006) and Ash Is Purest White (2018) to create a new one, while adding documentary footage shot over the years and also new material shot during the pandemic.

In all, Caught by the Tides offers a story of doomed romance that also serves as a travelogue through modern China in the first twenty years of the 21st Century.

And even though the result at times feels quite fragmented, there is so much poetic beauty here that the movie becomes quite irresistible.

Tao Zhao, especially, has become a character who wanders through life in a way that’s only possible in cinema, as she appears to strive for something elusive that always remains just out of reach.

Tao Zhao starts out as a model, dancer and singer, before ending up as a supermarket employer in the final stages of the movie. Zhubin Li is a talent agent, who first moves into construction and then some more shady dealings which eventually land him in hot water.

The romance they share is brief and not too happy, but when he leaves Datong to pursue enterprises outside the city, she keeps searching for him through the years. When they eventually reunite, he has aged rather badly, while she still has an ethereal beauty that has aged considerably better.

During the movie, Tao Zhao sings a couple of songs, but her character never speaks, preferring a life filled with silence.

The soundtrack, though, is filled to the brim with music. Jia Zhang-ke has chosen a wide variety of songs, ranging from(punk) rock to electronic music and a fair number of sweet Asian pop songs.

It’s a great selection that adds considerably to the mood of the film.

Visually, the movie is at times stunningly beautiful. Jia Zhang-ke is the kind of director who knows so well how to place the camera, that there is an effortlessness to his shots that’s truly remarkable, leading to a sequence at the end that is truly memorable.

I give it four stars!

Note: Caught by the Tides premiered in Cannes last year. Since then it has played the festival circuit, with theatrical releases in countries like China, Hong Kong, France and since this week in The Netherlands. In June the movie will be released in Spain.