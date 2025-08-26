Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is a heady mix of crime thriller and dark comedy, starring Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King and Matt Smith.

Based on the book by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay, Caught Stealing is another interesting work from director Darren Aronofky’s, whose rich and varied catalogue includes Oscar-winning movies like The Black Swan, The Wrestler and The Whale, and also more experimental movies like Requiem For A Dream and mother!

Caught Stealing tells the story of a man, Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) who has never really come to terms with something he has done in his past.

Superficially speaking, it’s about a knee injury that prevented him from becoming a professional baseball player. Because that’s the only thing he ever really cared about. But that other thing, for which he never took responsibility, also happened.

Since then, he moved from Los Angeles to New York, where he lives a relatively uncomplicated life in one of the seedier parts of town.

It’s the nineties. Hank works as a bartender, drinks a little too much, and phones his mom every time the Giants play.

He also has a girlfriend, Yvonne (Zoë Kravitz) and their biggest problem seems to be whether or not it’s time to get serious about their relationship.

The shit hits the fan, however, when Hank’s British punk rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) suddenly has to go back to London to visit his sick father and asks Paul to look after his cat Bud (Tonic).

Paul doesn’t really care for cats, or so he thinks, but soon he has bigger problems as a couple of Russian mobsters come by ask him what Russ gave him to look after, except for that darn cat.

Hank hasn’t got a clue, but that doesn’t stop the Russians from roughing him up. And after that, anything goes.

This all happens in the first ten minutes, so I haven’t spoiled much.

What follows is a heady mixture of crime thriller and dark comedy, that doesn’t always completely work, but is still entertaining enough to make you wonder what the hell is going on.

As always, Aronofsky is very interested in the darker side of human nature and there are a couple of scenes of criminal cruelty that will test the nerves of the fairer minded.

At some point in-active anti-hero Hank has to accept that his passiveness has led to the untimely demise of at least some of the people around him and the only way to resurrect himself is to become an active hero.

It’s not really a redemption story, though. It’s more existential than that. In this sometimes bonkers movie it’s a simple question of ‘kill or get killed’.

It’s also about money and greed. And violence, quite a lot of that too.

In all, it is a rather bleak premise that not everyone will want to subscribe to, and that’s probably why this movie is being unceremoniously dumped into theaters in late-August.

I’m just warning you: it’s not for everyone. Then again, I mostly enjoyed it.

Austin Butler gives a committed performance, Zoë Kravitz and Matt Smith offer able support, as do the likes of Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Bad Bunny, Griffin Dunne and Action Bronson.

And most importantly (at least for people who love cats as much as I do): the cat stays in the picture!

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Caught Stealing is released later this week in most of the world, with countries like Greece, Denmark and Taiwan to follow in September, Spain in October and Singapore in November.

Bonus review (from the Archive for Paid Subscribers):

AUG 16 2024

With Blink Twice actress Zoë Kravitz makes a very impressive debut as a feature film director. The movie works both as social satire and as a thriller with bloody horror elements.

Kravitz wrote the movie together with E.G. Feigenbaum. The result plays like a mixture of movies as varied like Knives Out 2, Get Out, The Menu and The Stepford Wives, while still adding plenty of original stuff.

It all starts innocently enough when ambitious gig worker Frida (Naomi Ackie), accompanied by her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) unexpectedly meets tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) at his fundraising gala.

They hit it off and before you know it both Frida and Jess are invited by Slater and his crew to spend time with them at his tropical private island.

On the island it’s party time all the time, including copious amounts of drink and drugs, but if things seem to good to be true, they usually are.

In the second half the movie turns much darker than you might think, based on the marketing that tries to sell Blink Twice as a fun date movie with a twist or two.

Having said that, the movie looks gorgeous from start to finish, tech credits are most definitely pro, while Kravitz directs a superb cast (that includes Christian Slater, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment and Kyle McLachlan in supporting roles) with steady hand.

Ackie and Tatum have great chemistry together, while Adria Arjona offers more proof (if that would be needed after Hit Man) that she should really be in everything.

In her somewhat ambiguous role as Sarah, she is first pitched as Frida’s rival in vying for Slater’s attention, before they both realize that women are often forced into competition with each other - one of the movie’s main themes.

Instead Frida and Sarah become allies in quite violently kicking against the pricks of the over privileged and abusive patriarchy.

Blink Twice (‘… if you’re in danger’) is the unexpected late August surprise that you hope for but only comes along only every so often. Here’s wishing and hoping that for Zoë Kravitz this is the start of a glorious career as a director.

I give it an 8 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Blink Twice is now on streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and Google Play Films.