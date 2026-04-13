Based on the work of American crime writer Don Winslow, Crime 101 is a sun filled, Los Angeles set, crime drama, that gives the viewer the kind of good looking value for money that used to be commonplace in the golden days of Hollywood.

There is a great scene towards the end of Crime 101. Chris Hemsworth is driving a car with Mark Ruffalo as his passenger, both pretending to be someone they are not, all the while trying to figure each other out.

The conversation turns to screen legend Steve McQueen, someone they both admire. Hemsworth’s character claims Bullitt as his favorite McQueen movie, with its legendary chase scenes. Ruffalo’s movie of choice is the equally legendary heist movie The Thomas Crown Affair.

It’s at that moment that writer and director Bart Layton (American Animals) shows his hand.

Crime 101 is basically a mixture of those two movies. Much more, at least, than the Michael Mann movies Thief and Heat, brilliant though they may be, that it’s been compared to so far.

Crime 101 is very much a stylish heist thriller about a gentleman thief, looking for that one last job that will leave him with ‘walkaway money’, spiced up with a couple of great (or at least: highly effective) car chase scenes.

That particular gentleman, who calls himself Mike (though that may no be his real name), is played by Hemsworth with such sadness and sensitivity, that I’m once again convinced that he’s a much better actor than he’s often given credit for.

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That’s not something anybody needs to say about Mark Ruffalo, who’s generally acknowledged as being one of our greatest living actors. As LA’s last honest cop, he can sport a ridiculous over the top haircut and still act your socks off.

But the most memorable turn in Crime 101 comes courtesy of Halle Berry. The Oscar-winner plays one of her finest roles ever, as Sharon, a 53-year old VP at an insurance company, that only seems to cover rich or extremely rich clients.

I specifically mention her character’s age, because when she is once again passed over for promotion to partner she is told by her boss that her time at the company may be more limited than she thinks as wealthy clients prefer the energy of a younger woman.

It’s the kind of sexist insult that can change a person’s outlook on life and moral values in the blink of an eye, so I will say no more. (In real life, of course, Halle Berry is 59 and still looks gorgeous, and if anyone should doubt that, just watch the movie).

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Sharon and Mike have in common that they both grew up poor and they just can’t go back to being poor again. While Lou (Ruffalo) hates it that the LAPD has become a factory, that values arrests over guilt.

I’m not sure that justifies all the criminal activity that takes place over the course of the movie, but just like Crime 101 deals in archetypes it also deals in cinematic escapism, and it does so very well.

At 143 minutes, Crime 101 is the kind of movie that takes its sweet time to build a narrative that’s relatively easy to follow, cause I was worried that it would be too convoluted, as is often the case with movies like these.

It is also a good thing that all the character work in the first hour actually adds to the plot, even though a couple of story strands concerning some minor characters are eventually left hanging, which is a bit of a shame, but not too much.

Also, there are some fine supporting turns from Monica Barbaro, as Mike’s possible love interest, and Barry Keoghan, as a young gun homing in on Mike’s final score, aided by Nick Nolte, who used to be Mike’s mentor, til the two of them broke up.

On the downside it must be noted that the second half has some complications that require a bit too much suspension of disbelief, but by than I was too invested to care all that much.

Cause all in all this is a fine piece of work, that leaves me with the impression that Bart Layton May at some point may give us a real masterpiece.

Oh, and by the way, Crime 101 is named after Highway 101, which runs from Oregon to Los Angeles and plays a pivotal role in the movie.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of 10!

Note: Crime 101 was released theatrically in most parts of the world over the last couple of months. It is now streaming on Prime Video.