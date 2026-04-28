Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and starring Gregory Peck and Alida Valli, The Paradine Case is a by the numbers courtroom drama that doubles as a far more interesting romance story about a marriage in crisis.

Yes, I know The Paradine Case is only mid-tier Hitchcock, but I’d seen it only once on the BBC, so when I recently got the chance to see it on the big screen, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity.

And even though my opinion still stands, I’d say it was worth it for the beautiful black-and-white photography and elaborate production design alone.

If that sounds like I’m damning it with faint praise, that’s probably true, as this is definitely not Hitchcock’s most exciting movie, but I have to add that I also never quite realized how good an actress Ann Todd was, so that also made me happy to have seen it again.

She plays the third major role as Gay Keane, the wife of Gregory Peck, who takes the leading role as London-based barrister Anthony Keane, who has never lost a case.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his reckoning is long overdue, as Keane falls head over heels in love with Maddalena ‘Anna’ Paradine, played by Italian superstar Alida Valli in her Hollywood debut.

After a brief investigation, Anna is accused of murdering her wealthy, blind husband, Colonel Paradine.

Keane’s almost immediate infatuation with Anna puts his marriage to Gay in great danger, and this angle is actually more interesting than the courtroom drama that forms the main part of the movie.

There’s something about Hitchcock that he almost always seemed to give the best roles to his leading ladies.

Generally speaking, they come across far more modern and sophisticated than the men, who at least half the time aren’t half as clever as they like to believe.

Peck’s character, for instance, suffers from an acute case of white savior complex, and literally says at one point: ‘I’m the only one who can save her.’

I like to believe that Hitch’s wife, Alma Reville, had a lot do with the feminist slant that runs through a lot of the Master of Suspense’s movies.

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Together with James Bridie, Alma adapted the novel by Robert Hichens that the movie is based on, after which famed producer David O. Selznick infamously took over and wrote the screenplay with an uncredited Ben Hecht.

An interference which would basically end Hitchcock’s creative relationship with Selznick, which began with their Oscar-winning Rebecca (1940).

Alida Valli is beguiling as the accused woman, while both Charles Laughton and Charles Coburn are dependable as judge and solicitor for the defense, respectively.

Joan Tetzel adds unexpected bite to the role of Coburn’s daughter and shows a keen insight into the legal process.

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Ethel Barrymore received the movie’s only Oscar-nomination for her small but impressive supporting turn as the Judge’s wife, who seems to live in permanent fear of her husband’s harsh judgements of all around him.

Louis Jordan plays a pivotal role as the Colonel’s loyal personal valet, but some late-breaking plot twists strained my suspension of disbelief, while the ending mainly seems meant to push up Keane’s bruised ego.

Still, Ann Todd prevails as a wife who’s much smarter and wiser than her successful but ultimately clueless husband.

She completely owns her character and I’m sure she could have ended the movie with the immortal lines ‘you’ve been a long way away (…) thank you for coming back to me,’ had they not been used in David Lean’s far superior Brief Encounter (1945) a couple of years earlier.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The Paradine Case is available to stream through various platforms like Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.