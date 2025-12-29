Australia is a gorgeous looking romantic drama, starring both Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, as well as the impressive Australian landscape.

With Australia, Australian director Baz Luhrmann returned to his home country to make his first domestic film since his breakthrough film Strictly Ballroom (1991).

In the meantime, he made the acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation Romeo + Juliet (1996) and the equally idiosyncratic musical Moulin Rouge (2001), starring Nicole Kidman. Kidman is also in Australia, this time with Hugh Jackman as co-star.

Australia tells the story of English Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman), who travels to

Australia on the eve of World War II to see how her husband’s Australian

ranch, Faraway Downs, is doing. She is shocked when she arrives in the Australian countryside and finds him murdered.

The fact that he has an Aboriginal spear in his chest doesn’t tell her much, because it soon becomes clear that Sarah’s (former) supervisor, Neil Fletcher (David Wenham), is involved in the crime. It just can’t be proved.

Sarah, however, has no intention of giving up Faraway Downs and return to England with her tail between her legs. Aided by the gruff herd driver Drover (Hugh Jackman), the mixed-race Aboriginal boy Nullah (Brandon Walters), and a few loyal servants, Sarah decides to take her livestock to Darwin to sell them. With the proceeds, she can continue to live on Faraway Downs. She will also be able to care for Nullah, for whom she quickly begins to develop maternal feelings. And when something romantic develops between Sarah and Drover— after the initial irritation they engendered with each other has given way to warmer feelings—nothing seems to stand in the way of a happy ending.

The road to Darwin, however, is long and fraught with danger. The group is thwarted by the men of large landowner King Carney

(Bryan Brown), who are on their way to Darwin with their own herd and will literally stop at nothing to gain sole control of the meat market.

We won’t reveal how that race ends. Only much later - when the film has jumped forward in time and the Japanese have bombed Darwin - will it become clear whether Sarah, Drover, and Nullah will ever form a family.

With Australia the old-fashioned romantic epic made a welcome return to cinema. Baz Luhrmann’s film is essentially a mixture of films like Gone with the Wind (1939), Out of Africa (1985) and even Pearl Harbor (2001).



And while on release Australia wasn’t received as the masterpiece it was initially hoped it would be, the result is beautiful and compelling enough to deserve your full attention.

First of all, kudos to the cinematography by Mandy Walker, who captured the vast Australian landscape in a stunningly beautifully way. Anyone who watches movies to see places you would otherwise visit only on holiday can safely buy a ticket just for this treat.

The leading actors are also in fine form. As a roughneck with a penchant for bar fights, Hugh Jackman is a paragon of masculine fearlessness. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, is very emphatically portrayed as a strange, unworldly character. Which contrasts nicely with the enterprising

adventurer she turns out to be as the film progresses.

Admittedly, not everything about the film is equally brilliant. The story is captivating enough, but doesn’t deserve any prizes for originality. Luhrmann’s stand against racism—the authorities want to remove Nullah from his natural environment and have him raised

by the church—is noble, but a certain preachiness lurks.

And then there’s a subplot involving the mythical Aboriginal leader King George (David Gulpilil), where even Luhrmann ultimately doesn’t seem to know whether we’re dealing with a ghost or a living person.

More successful is the way the director incorporates the melody of Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz (1939) at various points in the story. It certainly gives this viewer goosebumps.

So if you’re looking for a long, yet enjoyable, romantic movie for the period between the Christmas holidays and the New Year, you’ve come to the right place with Australia.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Australia is available to stream through a variety of platforms, ranging from Disney+ to Google Play Films, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, according to where you live.