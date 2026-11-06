A Celebration of Cinema

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Marie-Theres Carl's avatar
Marie-Theres Carl
15h

I think you’ve just given Demolition Man a return ticket to my watchlist. I haven’t seen it in ages, and I’d be curious to see how much of the satire hits harder now. The Lost City also sounds tempting. Sandra Bullock is one of those actors I’m very happy to trust when the assignment is simply “please entertain me for two hours”.

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