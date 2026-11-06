Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I just want to take a trip down Nostalgia Lane. Not that I think that the world in the late 20th / early 21st Century was all that much better or even that movies were in any way superior (just different), but as we get older it seems like there is just more to look back on, and maybe also more to appreciate.

Once upon a time a producer called Joel Silver was the King of the Hill called the Popcorn Movie.

If you went to see an action movie where heroes cracked wise, while buildings blew up and the action barely stopped, chances are that Silver’s name was on it.

Silver gave us proper blockbusters like Lethal Weapon (1987), Die Hard (1988) and The Matrix (1999), to name but a few of his best known hits. He had the Midas touch when it came to stories that were not just fun and over the top, but that also looked liked they were trying to smash through the (Joel) Silver big screen.

Stepping out of a Silver movie, you felt like you could take on the world.

But just as one of his own movie villains, Silver could be pretty intense. He had a temper for yelling and screaming, and also a reputation for being a tough and sometimes downright nasty boss.

His antics coupled with a penchant for blowing past the budget got in the way of staying focused. Silver became the problem instead of the solution. The villain instead of the… well, I guess he never really was a hero to begin with, even though he was very good at what he did.

But while Silver was never really ‘canceled’ in the cultural sense, he did face a major professional fallout. In late 2023, Amazon Studios cut ties with Silver and fired him from upcoming film projects - including the action movie Play Dirty starring Mark Wahlberg - following allegations of verbal abuse directed at staff and studio executives

Having said all that, even his (somewhat) lesser known movies always bring back that rush of adrenaline, even if today they are tinged with a hint of sweet nostalgia.

Demolition Man was made for a healthy budget of approximately 57 million dollars. It was released in October 1993 and opened at number one in the Box Office Top 10. The movie went on to gross about 159 million dollars worldwide.

Critics were a little mixed on it, but apparently it was not a dealbreaker, as moviegoers seemed to love it.

And what’s not to like? Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes going head to head, and at times (almost) butting them. A still virtually unknown Sandra Bullock impressing everyone with her comedic talents. And as a film, it’s a smart mash up of futuristic satire and big action sequences.

Stallone stars as John Spartan. He is a violent and rule breaking 20th Century cop known as the Demolition Man. Early on he tangles with his biggest nemesis, Simon Phoenix, played with delightful glee by Snipes, and firing on all cylinders.

Their physical fights and verbal encounters, laced throughout the movie, and ranging from a high speed museum battle to a frozen prison brawl, are action movie gold.

But what makes this movie really, really work is the huge middle chunk where the film slows down and takes the time to let the world building settle in.

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After that ‘magnum force’ opening, Spartan is cryogenically frozen, only to be awakened in the year 2032 in a very different San Angeles: a polite and sterile utopia where you get cited with a paper ticket if you curse or swear.

And then there is the famous mystery where everyone uses three seashells instead of toilet paper on the loo. (Something that is never explained and was apparently done on purpose to keep audiences guessing.)

One of the most frequently quoted bits of dialogue comes from the interaction between John Spartan and Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock) when Spartan tries to figure out how to use the bathroom of the future, including his uttering of some explicit language. Which leads to:

Lenina Huxley: ‘John Spartan, you are fined one credit for a violation of the Verbal Morality Statute.’

John Spartan: ‘What?!’

Lenina Huxley: ‘Oh, look at him, he doesn’t know how to use the three seashells!’

It’s in these cheeky (but charming) exchanges that Demolition Man finds its heart, and where a young Sandra Bullock first steals the movie and then (almost) runs away with it. As Detective Huxley, she is quite irresistible with her buoyant mix of boundless energy and irrepressible charm.

Huxley is deeply fascinated by the gritty and hyper-violent 20th century. She collects relics and drops references to classic action movies, including a name check of Stallone’s then action movie rival Arnold Schwarzenegger. Lenina also finds a remarkable amount of joy in gunfights and car chases.

Sandy’s charming humor and earnest enthusiasm breathe even more life into the film and keeps you coming back for more. And to think that Bullock wasn’t even supposed to be in the movie to begin with. She was only hired after Lori Petty was fired after two days on set, due to ‘creative differences’, but apparently also because she couldn’t get along with Stallone.

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History has it that when Bullock arrived on set she made sure she immediately got along with Stallone. And he definitely seemed to enjoy her sense of irreverent humor. And afterwards Bullock got cast in Speed when Jan de Bont saw a screening of Demolition Man.

The movie absolutely benefits from a cheeky script by Daniel Waters (who also gave us Heathers), Peter M. Lenkov and Robert Reneau. It’s directed with a lot of verve by first-time feature helmer Marco Brambilla (who later chose a career in modern art) who gave it a sleek and glossy look.

Looking back now, Demolition Man isn’t just another of those shoot ‘em up & drag ‘em down 90s’ action movies. The things that it made fun of like drug laws and virtual encounters, as well as overly sterile modern surroundings, are eerily prescient of how things turned out in today’s world.

The supporting cast is also great! Benjamin Bratt is super fine as Lenina’s well meaning but slightly dim witted police detective colleague Alfredo Garcia, if only he is less clued in on her late 20th Century speak.

Denis Leary (then at the height of his comedic fame) is also there as Edgar Friendly - all the characters seem to have great names - as the charismatic leader of the underground resistance. He is fighting against the reign of Dr. Cocteau, played by Nigel Hawthorne, the creator of San Angeles, which eventually turns out to be more dystopian than utopian.

How it’s all connected and how it all ends, that’s worth finding out for yourself. Ever since the movie was released and became a solid (but not a blockbuster) hit, there’s been talk of a sequel. I doubt if it will ever come to pass, and frankly speaking, I don’t think the movie really needs it.

Demolition Man is super quotable - another iconic line comes from Edgar Friendly when he tries to explain why people prefer the messy freedom of the underground over Cocteau’s sterile paradise: ‘We like to swear, we like to smoke, we like to eat junk food... Cause we’re human, damn it! We want our freedom!’

And with tons of great chemistry Demolition Man stands a proud action (and also comedy!) classic.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Demolition Man is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Bonus review (from the Archive for Paid Subscribers)

JACKIE BROWN (Quentin Tarantino, 1997)

One of Joel Silver’s many admirers is Quentin Tarantino, who wrote the character of an action producer into the script for True Romance. That’s basically why I added my review from last year of his own Jackie Brown as a bonus review.

It had been a minute since I watched Jackie Brown (1997), and when I came across it on Prime Video I originally just pressed play to re-watch the opening, introducing Pam Grier’s character, to the tune of Across 110th Street sung by Bobby Womack (a sequence apparently inspired by the opening of The Graduate.)

A magical four minutes ensued, but then I kept watching… and it’s still such an amazing movie.

As most people will know, Jackie Brown is based on the book Rum Punch (1992) by Elmore Leonard. Naturally, Tarantino made some changes while adapting it, one of the most prominent being changing both the name and color of the main character from Jackie Burke to Jackie Brown and the location of the story from Florida to California.

Tarantino wanted Blaxploitation-icon Pam Grier for the title role and playing the lead in the movie meant a return to the prominence of her 1970’s heyday, when she starred in Blaxploitation-movies like Coffy (1973) and Foxy Brown (1974).

Even though those titles have left their mark on this movie, Tarantino never considered it to be a Blaxploitation movie, even though he incorporated four songs by Roy Ayers from the soundtrack to Coffy, while some of the other song choices also reflect his love of the genre. I remember having the soundtrack (including songs by The Brothers Johnson, Johnny Cash and The Delfonics) on repeat for quite a while, after the first time I saw the movie.

Despite its darker and sometimes brutal moments, this crime caper is one of Tarantino’s more playful movies, as well as being an hommage to Pam Grier, who really comes into her own as the movie’s designated heroine.

At first it seems that 44-year old Jackie is caught between a rock and a hard place. She’s a flight attendant with an unfortunate, criminal past and that’s why for the longest time she’s been working for Cabo Airlines, which is known as the shittiest airline around.

On her way back from Mexico she gets pinched by the ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives) for smuggling both money and coke.

ATF-agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and Los Angeles-cop Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen, an able back-up to Keaton’s droll scenery chewing) try to rope her in as an informant, to rat on her boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson, menacing but still a lot of fun), who considers himself a big shot arms dealer and isn’t above (or below) killing off an employee (or two) if he has no further use for ‘em.

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Ordell has women all over town, but he spends most of his time at the place of Melanie Ralston (Bridget Fonda, very believable), who looks like a surfer girl but is mostly interested in getting high and watching television. Also in the mix is Louis Gara (Robert De Niro, somewhat subdued but a quiet rage just under the surface) who just spent four years in prison for a bank robbery, while also serving time together with Ordell.

For her part, Jackie decides to play nice with Nicolette and Dargus, but she also sides up with bail bondsman Max Cherry (Robert Forster, very much the epitome of ‘cool, calm & collected’), who falls in love with her the moment he sets eyes on her and dreams of quitting his job and spending the rest of his days with Jackie.

In the end it’s all about money, at least on the surface. If you look a little deeper, it’s about the survival of the smartest. The plot revolves around half a million dollar, a sum that’s both a lot and perhaps not quite enough to last a lifetime. But, as Max notes, ‘Half a million dollars will always be missed.’

It’s money that belongs to Ordell, and he desperately needs Jackie to fly it in from Cabo. Everyone knows a trap is being set by the ATF and most of the characters think they’ll be the one(s) smart enough to get away with the money and start a new life.

Jackie Brown (both the character and the movie) has a great sense of style. The visuals are duly impressive and there is some great acting and dialogue, leading to one memorable scene after another.

One of my favorites is a late-night conversation between Grier and Forster, two very mature characters who both have been around the block more than once, sizing each other up, trying to find out what the other is bringing to the table, yet at the same time full of affection.

Another is a scene at a local bar, where Louis tries to tell Ordell that he can’t trust Melanie, but is quick to reply that even though he knows he can’t trust Melanie one bit he isn’t worried in the slightest, because ‘You can always trust Melanie to be Melanie.’

The big difference with Tarantino’s first two movies, Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994), is that this time round the story is mostly told in lineair fashion, except for the big climactic sequence, which concerns the handover of the money, and which is told from three different points of view, reminiscent of classic Japanese movie Rashomon (1950).

It’s always fun to watch something with that kind of bravura, and Tarantino sure knows how to pull it off, while I also think it’s justified from a story perspective because by this time in the movie I was so invested in the characters, that’s it’s absolutely worth seeing how it all plays out for them.

Especially after this rewatch I believe that Jackie Brown is a great reminder of Tarantino’s talent.

In 1997 the reception wasn’t quite so welcoming. After applauding the ground breaking Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, many critics were happy enough to take the golden boy down a peg or two.

To add insult to injury, the movie only received one Oscar nomination, a well deserved one for Robert Forster in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Should Pam Grier have been nominated too? Perhaps the role wasn’t enough of a stretch, but at the very least she embodies the character perfectly. She was nominated for a Golden Globe. And both the character and the actress are iconic.

Both the movie and its star didn’t get everything they deserved back in 1997. But seen through 2025 eyes Jackie Brown is an absolute classic.

I give it five stars!

Note: Jackie Brown is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.

THE LOST CITY (Adam and Aaron New, 2022)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum share both star power and chemistry in The Lost City, an engaging romantic comedy drama that I watched on Netflix after its theatrical release, and wrote a review for that’s also part of the Archive.

A lot has been said about the Death of the Movie Star, with marquee characters like Spider-Man or even Barbie replacing big name actors as the main draw for successful movies.

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, like Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio, but there are not a lot of young actors who can open a movie based on their name alone.

Now in her late fifties, Sandra Bullock is also one of the old guard, and yes, like the male stars I mentioned, she is still a bonafide movie star, who can propel a solid studio programmer like The Lost City into a hit movie.

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With some help, of course, from co-stars Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter himself), and, in a small but very funny supporting role, Brad Pitt.

The Lost City is basically a riff on Romancing The Stone (1984), in which Kathleen Turner played a romance novelist who travels to Colombia to save her kidnapped sister, but soon found herself treasure hunting in the company of attractive scoundrel Michael Douglas.

Fortunately, The Lost City (based on a story by Seth Gordon, with a screenplay by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, and directed by brothers Adam and Aaron New, who also co-wrote the script) is just different enough from said movie to qualify as an original piece of work.

In this handsome looking movie, which takes in various exotic locales, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, who also just happens to be a romance novelist. After a book signing with her cover model Alan (Tatum) she is suddenly kidnapped by madcap billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe) who expects her to take him to a lost city’s ancient treasure, which she wrote about in her most recent book.

So Alan sets off to rescue her and prove to Loretta that he is not just some handsome hunk, but a real life hero as well.

It’s a serviceable set-up that gives Bullock (who, in her purple sequin dress, is at one point described as ‘an exploded disco ball’) plenty of opportunity to show off both her charm and her comedic timing, in a series of verbal jokes, sight gags and some pratfalls to boot. Tatum is also very good as, well, an attractive cover model who is desperate to prove that he is much, much more than that.

Radcliffe nails Abigail as an eccentric villain, who has his own personal issues to deal with, while Pitt makes a lasting impression in the short time he’s given as a security expert who can transform himself into a one-man army.

While watching The Lost City I couldn’t help but feel that Hollywood should make more movies like this, not just to keep stars like Bullock or Julia Roberts (whose recent romcom Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney comes to mind) occupied, but also as a way to keep older audiences interested in going to the movies, or at least seeing them on streaming (I plead guilty, in this case, mea maxima culpa).

No one will mistake The Lost City for a masterpiece but the movie is entertaining from start to finish, and sometimes that’s all you need.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The movie is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.