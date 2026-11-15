Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I’ve long wanted to write something about John Carpenter, and here we are. Together with Halloween (1978) and The Thing (1982), the dystopian sci-fi action classic Escape From New York is absolutely one of his most seminal movies, so let’s dive in together.

During the movie people keep saying they heard he was dead, but Snake Plissken is very much alive in John Carpenter’s Escape From New York, at least for another 24 hours, due to two tiny explosive charges injected into his neck by some anonymous government official.

Snake’s possible last job: retrieve the President of the United States from the island of Manhattan, which in the year 1997 has been turned into one giant maximum security prison, locked off from the rest of the world, after crime in America has sky rocketed to unprecedented heights, forcing said government into taking drastic measures.

S.D. Bob ‘Snake’ Plissken is highly decorated former Special Operations soldier, who for reasons of his own chose to follow his combat experience with a life of crime, leading to his arrest for bank robbery just prior to Air Force One first getting hijacked and then crashing into the streets of Manhattan.

And even though the President (Donald Pleasence) managed to escape in his emergency pod, it only led him to being taken hostage by the violent street gang of The Duke of New York (Isaac Hayes).

As there is a summit going on with China and the Soviet Union, and the US can’t afford to look weak sending in the Vice President, the President has to be brought back, pronto, on the double, and hopefully in one piece. Apparently Snake is the only one capable of doing the job. In return the cynical bastard’s criminal record will be wiped clean.

As Snake is not exactly in a position to refuse this offer, handed to him by police commissioner Hauk (Lee Van Cleef), he flies his plane to the top of the World Trade Center, a moment that today carries much more emotional weight than back then, I guess.

After landing safely, Snake makes his way into the city, where his search slash suicide mission for the survival of the President begins in earnest.

Along the way Snake meets a bunch of colorful characters, played by actors like Ernest Borgnine (as the easily excited Cabbie), Harry Dean Stanton (as Brain, someone from Snake’s past) and Adrienne Barbeau (as Brain’s girlfriend Maggie).

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Visually, Carpenter uses dark and shadowy lighting, miniature models and punk rock clothing to create a gritty wasteland cyberpunk style that became quite influential. I mean, Snake’s black leather jacket, sleeveless compression shirt and eye patch really are the stuff of legends. And the night scenes, of which there are many, look downright spectacular.

Carpenter also composed the soundtrack, together with sound technician Alan Howarth, full of pulsating synth-sounds that like a ticking clock emphasize the pressure that Snake is facing as his literal deadline is looming and time keeps running out.

Co-written by Carpenter with Nick Castle, Escape From New York was directly inspired by the fall-out from the Watergate scandal a number of years prior. As a result the picture is anti-authoritarian in the best possible sense.

Escape From New York shows that politicians, street thugs and mercenaries like Snake will all do anything to survive. The story also reflects real worries from the 1970’s and 80’s about decaying cities and the rise of crime.

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Snake is definitely not some true blue American patriot. He basically tries to save the President to save his own skin and remains one of cinema’s most rebellious anti-heroes.

Shot on a relatively low budget of six million dollars, Escape From New York contains a lot of remarkly inventive scenes full of practical effects and runs for a tightly edited 95 minutes: it’s all skin and bones, without any superfluous fat on the hips.

If you want to talk about legendary moments: at one point Snake is forced into a makeshift boxing ring against the towering Slag (played by pro wrestler Ox Baker) while a crowd of inmates cheers for blood.

There is also the incredibly tense climax: it features Snake and his surviving allies racing across a heavily mined bridge in a dying cab while being chased by the Duke.

If you can buy into the movie’s slightly wacky premise - and frankly speaking I suggest you do - you’re in for a hell of a ride!

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Escape From New York is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video.