Girlfriends, the first feature by filmmaker Claudia Weill, wasn’t just an influence on Lena Dunham’s breakthrough series Girls, it can also stand on its own as a classic American relationship comedy drama.

*** Girlfriends is part of the Liberating Hollywood programme, that is showing from March 4 onwards at the Eye Film Museum in Amsterdam (more information below). ***

Directed by Claudia Weill, from a screenplay she wrote with Vicki Polon, Girlfriends tells the story of Susan Weinblatt (Melanie Mayron), an aspiring New York City photographer who dreams of doing better than shooting the weddings and bar mitzvahs that come her way through her friendship with local rabbi Aaron Gold (Eli Wallach), who also happens to have a crush on her.

Susan is looking to move into a new apartment with her best friend Anne Munroe (Anita Skinner), at least until Anne tells her that is she is going to marry her boyfriend Martin (Bob Balaban).

Susan is convinced that a modern woman doesn’t need a husband to find happiness, but Anne is the more traditional of the two, and she’s made up her mind.

Thrown for a loop, Susan moves in on her own and spends most of the movie figuring out who she is and what she wants to do with her life.

Having to come up with the rent on her own, Susan tries to sell her photographs to magazines, with decidedly mixed results, while also trying to find a gallery owner, who wants to exhibit her work.

Of course, Susan has a social life as well. At a party one night she hooks up with Eric (Christopher Guest), but after going home with him for an amorous encounter, she quickly goes home, leaving the poor sod in a state of confusion.

It’s not the end of their relationship, though, but once again it’s clear that, as a true feminist, Susan values her independence.

‘I like myself when I don’t need you,’ Susan tells Eric at one point, and it’s such a great line, it really stuck in my head.

Girlfriends is a movie full of little moments that come to mean a lot, and throughout the movie Susan does a lot of living and learning, not just personally but also professionally.

It’s wonderfully acted by the two female leads, while supporting roles by Amy Wright as Susan’s new roommate Ceil and Gini Rogak as fellow photographer Julie add to the Girls-like mood.

Another, and perhaps even more apt comparison could be Kelly Reichardt, who, like Weill in this movie, has the ability the turn the mundane into the magnificent.

(Just a thought, but if you would first show Girlfriends and then Reichardt’s Certain Women you would have a great double bill.)

Another thing that struck me while watching Girlfriends is that even though there is conflict and drama, it’s still a movie full of nice people, who try to get along the best they can.

Even the men aren’t that bad! Susan doesn’t really care for Martin, because when she comes to visit Anne in her new house, he bores them with stills from their vacation to Morocco. But he is fundamentally a decent person.

And at one point Susan gets into an argument with Eric, because he wants them to move into together, to avoid paying double rent, which kind of makes sense financially, as they are both struggling.

But Susan simply isn’t ready for that kind of commitment, especially when she finally gets that coveted first exhibition.

It all builds up to a cathartic final scene, when Susan and Anne, who have been growing apart for quite a while, finally reconnect in the kind of situation where girlfriends really need to have each other’s back.

And even though their friendship may never be what it once was, it may still evolve in years to come.

It’s a wonderful end to a movie that I found quite moving in all its modesty.

Shot on 16mm, Girlfriends looks gritty, detailed and just plain beautiful all at the same time.

Girlfriends was filmed over an extended period of time, on a tiny budget, with Claudia Weill needing to find extra funding to even finish the shoot.

The upside was that the movie was selected for the Cannes Film Festival and eventually sold to Warner Brothers, who released it in theaters.

And even though it wasn’t a great succes at the time, the movie found a major fan in the late great Stanley Kubrick, who praised the movie as one of the great American movies of the 1970’s.

Kubrick wasn’t wrong, of course. As a slice of life film, Girlfriends is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Unfortunately, Weill would only direct one other feature, It’s My Turn (1980), as the movie industry was still heavily male-dominated and didn’t provide her with the kind of opportunities that men were used to, but at least she was able to carve out a career in television, even directing one of the episodes of Lena Dunham’s Girls.

These days, Girlfriends is available through various streaming platforms, but the reason I’m writing about it now is because in the near future it’s shown theatrically a couple of times at the Eye Film Museum in Amsterdam, as part of their Liberating Hollywood programme, which begins on March 4.

The line-up consists of movies by female directors working in the United States in the 1970’s. Other highlights of the programme include Wanda (1970) by Barbara Loden, A New Leaf (1970) by Elaine May and Hester Street (1975) by Joan Micklin Silver.

The title Liberating Hollywood refers to the book Liberating Hollywood: Women Directors and the Feminist Reform of 1970’s American Cinema by Maya Montanez Smukler, who estimates that there were only about sixteen women directing Hollywood and independent feature films in the United States in the 1970’s.

I guess it’s high time for this retrospective.

For more information and movie scheduling:

https://www.eyefilm.nl/en/programme/liberating-hollywood/1581735