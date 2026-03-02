I wanted to see classic Brit-movie My Beautiful Laundrette on the big screen since forever - and when I finally got the chance I was completely blown away.

That’s first and foremost due to the brilliant script by Hanif Kureishi and equally impressive direction by Stephen Frears, helped by a talented crew who made the most of a low budget, which forced them to be as creative as possible.

Also of note is that in this movie Daniel Day-Lewis plays his first leading role, as a street punk skinhead called Johnny, who becomes the secret lover of ambitious immigrant son Omar, beautifully played by Gordon Warnecke.

Omar is desperate to make something of himself in this tough but tender, culture clash romantic comedy drama, set in Thatcher’s Britain, and more specifically the Pakistani demographic in South-London.

Omar’s father (Roshan Seth) is a washed-up journalist, who used to be critical of the Pakistani regime when she still lived there.

Now he spends his days lying in bed, drinking and/or eating the soup that Omar makes for him.

Omar’s uncle Nasser (Saeed Jeffrey), though, is a successful businessman. When Omar isn’t sure he wants to go to college, Nasser is more than happy to give his nephew a job in his garage.

Nasser understands that, in a capitalist society (or at least in 1980’s Britain) you can’t do everything the legal way, if you want to get ahead in business.

His nephew Salim (Derrick Branche) is a more extreme version of Nasser, as he hopes to get rich quick by smuggling cocaine into the country.

After a short stint in Nasser’s garage, Omar asks him for the keys of a worn-down laundromat, which he promises to turn into a glorious money-making laundrette.

Omar enlists the help of his (former) best friend Johnny, who after a period with a racist gang is more or less trying to better himself.

When Omar and Johnny fall in love, they fall hard, even though it’s clear they best not tell anyone about it.

Omar’s family wouldn’t understand, while Johnny’s former street punk gang already hate Pakistani’s enough as it is.

It doesn’t stop them from opening the beautiful laundrette that Omar hopes will change their lives and make his family proud.

Omar is absolutely the one in charge here: as much as he adores Johnny, he can’t help pointing out that he, an immigrant’s son, is now the employer, while born and bred British Johnny is his employee.

It doesn’t stop Omar from tending to Johnny’s wounds when his lover gets beaten up.

The screenplay by Hanif Kureishi, who received an Oscar-nomination for his work, has a lot on its mind (and in your face), and it’s not just about class, race and homophobia.

It’s also about power struggles in a romantic relationship, hierarchy in a rapidly changing society, and the battle between capitalistic ambition and social justice.

Towards the end it all comes together in an explosive mix of romance and violence on the Streets of London.

Frears and Kureishi have so much going on that it’s a small wonder they managed to cram it all in an economically told but extremely energetic 97 minutes.

There are just so many scenes breathing the charm and vitality that we just love to see when we go to the movies, I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: After being re-released last year to celebrate its 40th anniversary, My Beautiful Laundrette is still popping up in theaters here and there. In some territories the movie is available to rent or buy through Amazon.com and/or Prime Video. It is also likely that the new restoration will at some point appear on streaming.