I’ve got reviews of three old(er) movies for you today: a bonafide classic from The Coen Brothers, a cult (and final) movie by Sam Peckinpah and an already forgotten non-classic starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas. Read on…

BARTON FINK (The Coen Brothers, 1991)

For years Barton Fink by Joel and Ethan Coen had attained a kind of mythical status in my mind. Mainly because it was the only Coen Brothers film that I had never seen. Until a couple of days ago…

And of course it was absolutely Magnificent in all its Madman Mintz glory, with a great lead by John Turturro as a frustrated screenwriter and John Goodman, as something else entirely.

The movie takes place in 1941. Barton Fink is an upcoming New York playwright, who after one produced play about the plight of the working man becomes an overnight success.

Immediately, Hollywood calls and he is put under contract by Capitol Pictures, where he will make so much money that in the future he will be able to write all the plays he wants to. Well, unless Hollywood swallows him up first.

In a rundown hotel in Los Angeles he starts out to write his first screenplay: a wrestling picture starring Wallace Beery. But poor Barton hasn’t got a clue. He has never even seen a wrestling picture. He doesn’t get that the studio just wants him to stick to the formula.

Barton is the kind of intellectual who lives inside his own mind and dreams of ‘writing for the common man’, without realizing how aloof that makes him sound.

Then there is his neighbor at the Earle Hotel: Charlie Meadows (John Goodman), a burly insurance man, who likes a drink and also likes someone to share it with. He is a working class man, who happened to wrestle in his youth.

Charlie also repeatedly tells Barton, that he has loads of stories to tell him, but Barton isn’t interested, as he is more obsessed with himself than with the common man he claims to write for.

The hotel is a character in itself. The air is so humid that the wallpaper starts to come off. (and that’s before it starts burning down).

Steve Buscemi is also there as the hotel’s wryly funny janitor. He only has a few scenes but he definitely leaves an impression.

Some background: the Coens wrote their fourth feature when the got stuck writing the intricate crime movie Miller’s Crossing (1990) and needed some time away from it.



They wrote Barton Fink almost as a diversion and look how successful it became: it won best film, director and actor (Turturro) in Cannes and it’s victory was so overwhelming that movies in the Golden Palm competition in Cannes can now only win two awards at most.

Barton Fink is probably the closest the Coen Brothers have come to a full-blown horror comedy, and one of the reasons it works so well is because you don’t expect it to become one.

But the scenes in which Hollywood is sent up, are fun as well. Michael Lerner is great as studio boss Jack Lipnick, who admits he knows nothing about movies but everything about running a business.

Lipnick is quite the character: in one scene he kisses Barton’s feet, in another he condemns him to hell.

Lipnick wants a movie filled to the brim with action and adventure, not ‘a fruity movie about suffering.’ (The industry scenes also work as a precursor to the underrated gem Hail Caesar.)

There is also John Mahoney as W.P. Mayhew, a novelist and screenplay writer that Barton admires. He is heartbroken when he finds out that his hero is a drunk and a louse.

And not just that. It turns out that his secretary Audrey (Judi Davis) does most of his work, just a little reminder that until fairly recently that the input of women in the arts was often down played to benefit the men who needed to be seen as the Talent.

The movie also tackles the subject of anti-semitism. At first there’s a seemingly harmless joke, but soon the jokes become more hateful, and the Coens make a point to show how prevalent this kind of behavior was at the time.

In the end, though Barton Fink is a movie about Hollywood and the way the industry devours and ultimately destroys the kind of talented people who are responsible for the mixture of art and entertainment we like to call ‘the movies’.

On a lighter note: The Coen Brothers have said that Barton Fink wasn’t informed by their own experiences in Hollywood, which they have described as being ‘relatively easy’.

And on an even lighter note, and this is just a little detail: in all my years of going to the movies I had never heard the word ‘horse sense’, meaning common sense. Leave it to the Coens to use it!



Needless to say, I loved watching Barton Fink.

I give it five stars!

THE OSTERMAN WEEKEND (Sam Peckinpah, 1983)

I love Rutger Hauer as much as the next Dutch movie person, but I had completely forgotten that he once played the leading role in the political spy thriller The Osterman Weekend (1983). So when it popped up on Prime Video, I just had to watch…

The final movie by legendary director Sam Peckinpah (The Wild Bunch, Straw Dogs) was based on the novel by Robert Ludlum. It was adapted for the screen by Ian Masters, while the screenplay was written by Alan Sharp (Night Moves).

The Osterman Weekend is not a particularly great movie, but it is a serviceable one. It was re-edited by the producers, after Peckinpah was fired, when his version was deemed unreleasable. And despite the convoluted plot about three college friends (played by Dennis Hopper, Craig T. Nelson and Chris Sarandon) who have supposedly become Soviet spies, it still works as a three star entertainment.

Hauer plays the fourth friend, John Tanner, who’s grown up to become a hard hitting television presenter, whose main goal is to uncover governmental abuses of power.

Tanner is lured by the CIA, in the shape of the mighty Burt Lancaster and the always intriguing John Hurt, to turn one of the spies, during one of their famous getaway weekends, named after the guy, Osterman (Craig T. Nelson) who first came up with the idea.

The Osterman Weekend has some kinetic well shot action sequences - there is an explosive car chase scene early on - as well as a lot of macho posturing, while Hauer in the lead oozes charisma, even if he doesn’t get to display a lot of range.

Meg Foster gets to shoot some mean bow and arrow as Tanner’s wife Ali. Helen Shaver and Cassi Yates are also there as angry and/or coke snorting wives.

In the end the movie is not so much about the spy game as it is about voyeurism, the dangers of television in the age of video, and yes, abuse of power.

The Osterman Weekend was not a big hit on release in the United States, but it did well in Europe and especially on video. The movie was supposed to be a comeback for Peckinpah, after some years in the wilderness, but he died the year after.

For Hauer it was his first role after Blade Runner (1982), and the legendary Dutch actor, who passed away in 2019, would follow it up with movies like Ladyhawke (1985), Flesh+Blood (1985) and The Hitcher (1986).

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Osterman Weekend is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

EXPOSED (Gee Malik Linton, 2016)

Sometimes you stumble across a bad movie you still kinda like, warts and all. To me this most recently happened with Exposed, starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.

This mystery crime drama has quite the reputation. Let me count the ways… it was originally called Daughter of God, but it was changed at the behest of Lionsgate, the studio that released the movie in the United States.

It was written and directed by Gee Malik Linton, but he took his name of the credits after people from Lionsgate made him edit a completely different version than the one he had in mind, putting much more emphasis on the role of Keanu Reeves (who in his role of producer played something that was supposed to be a supporting character) and less on the starring role of Ana de Armas.

Exposed was then credited to Declan Dale, a pseudonym in the vein of the infamous Alan Smithee, whose name has graced so many movies that its creators didn’t want to be associated with anymore.

Exposed was released in 2016 to very bad reviews and equally limited success.

Share

Still, I wanted to watch it, and if it had been as bad as its reputation I probably would never have finished it.

I’m not gonna lie and pretend its some kind of masterpiece, cause it obviously isn’t. I can’t even in good conscience give it a passing grade. But for all its faults, I did enjoy watching it.

It starts with Isabel (Ana de Armas), a young Catholic girl, who is living with her in-laws, while her husband Jose de La Cruz (Ismael Cruz Cordova) is fighting in Iraq. After a night out on the town with her brother-in-law Rocky (Gabe Vargas) and his girlfriend (Sandy Tejada), she goes home alone on the subway.

The next morning a dead cop, Detective Cullen (Danny Hoch) is found in the same place and after a while the cop’s partner, Detective Galban (Keanu Reeves) starts to figure out that his partner may have been corrupt in more ways than one and pretty soon the bodies of potential witnesses start piling up.

Galban is afraid to approach Isabel, fearing he might put her life in danger. Isabel, though, has other things on her mind, especially when Jose is killed in Iraq.

To make matters worse, she is thrown out by her in-laws and has to return home when is revealed to be pregnant, something she claims to be a ‘miracle’.

Isabel also starts to experience surreal visions, so there maybe something supernatural going on.

Meanwhile, Galban has to deal with both his boss (Christopher McDonald) and his partner’s widow (Mira Sorvino) who both don’t want his reputation damaged, while he also has to deal with a criminal called Jonathan ‘Black’ Jones (Big Daddy Kane), who might have had his reasons to want Cullen dead.

So what really happened during that fateful night on the subway?

Some of the weird editing choices are clearly meant to keep viewers guessing, but I quite liked the moody cinematography and the gritty neighborhood surroundings the movie takes place in.

I also think the movie would have been better if the script hadn’t kept Reeves and De Armas apart right up to the final stages of the movie, but they do make something of their roles, while Sorvino and Big Daddy Kane offer up solid support, as does the impressively diverse rest of the cast).

Even though the plot of the movie can only be described as ‘convoluted’ I still liked how the story kept me guessing, and even if the pay-off doesn’t quite deliver some ‘oh wow’ factor, I’ve seen a lot worse.

Exposed is only of real interest to people who want to watch everything that Keanu Reeves and/or Ana de Armas are in. But it’s not quite the train wreck it’s made out to be, more like an ugly duckling.

I give it 2 1/2 stars!

Note: Exposed is streaming on Amazon Prime.