Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Congratulations, I’m sorry! I’m sure DC Studios was trying to take an ambitious big swing with their new horror-thriller Clayface, but at the same time it feels like they decided to play it safe again. You may like it more than me, but director James Watkins has made the DC-equivalent of a Sony Marvel villain movie. It’s better than Morbius or Madame Web, and even though it will probably do better business, I’d wish (purely for myself) that this entry into the Gotham Rogues Gallery was as crazee as the Venom movies. But I’m weird like that. Tom Rhys Harries is objectively fine as Clayface, but he is no Tom Hardy. But then again, who is?

To add insult to knife-cutting injury, one could also say with a remarkably straight face that watching Clayface in a theater doesn’t take away the idea that you’re actually watching the first two episodes of the new Clayface series in a theater. The story is quite generic and visually it’s not cinematic enough to offer genuine compensation and/or make up for it.

Still, at times the widescreen lensing is quite inspired; there is also a great and prolonged sequence on a plane, halfway through the movie, where the titular (anti-)hero struggles with the prosthetics in his clayface. And another one, late in the movie, in a nightclub, when the music really kicks in and Clayface gets to shape and shift to his dark heart’s desire.

It’s at those moments that I kinda understood why sensible people like James Gunn and Matt Reeves thought this Clayface movie should be a theatrical release instead of sending it straight to HBO Max, where it will probably end up in the not too distant future anyway.

It’s not all bad, though, in fact Clayface is entertaining enough, if you can live with the either flat or on the nose dialogue, which I always tend to struggle with. I have mixed feelings, you must have guessed as much by now, but I think I actually enjoyed it about as much as the recent Supergirl (2026), a far more uneven movie but at least that one had a bit of visual pizzaz and even an unneeded cameo by Jason Momoa could have livened up this steadfast ode to decidedly average comic book movies, including (but not necessarily limited to) the so-so special effects.

Not even the great Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice) in her Dr. Victor Frankenstein role can elevate Clayface to the next level, no matter how hard she tries, it’s still a part she could probably play in her sleep.

But thematically it’s all about acting, one might argue, about shifting shapes, about the Face being everything and nothing at the same time, about playing so many different parts that you don’t know who you are anymore. So there has to be some depth or insight there for the cinephile here, right? Maybe, but it’s just that A Different Man (2024) did this all so much better not so long ago. Or is it unfair to compare a prestige A24 release with a reasonably budgeted DC Studios movie? Okay, don’t answer that!

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Written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, Tom Rhys Harries competently and confidently plays Matt Hagen, a promising young actor from the slums of Gotham, who has (almost) made it big in Hollywood and gets nominated for an Academy Award. But when Matt sleeps with the wrong girl, her criminal mob boss boyfriend Markos Szabo (David Dencik) more than slices his face in half, making (almost?) sure he will never be able to act again. And yes, if you’re squeamish about knives, there are some scenes in this movie where you might wanna look away.

Anyway, to get (some semblance of) his good life back Matt contacts Ackie’s scientist character, Dr. Caitlyn Corr, who injects him with pretty special nano cells that magically and at least temporarily give him back his pretty boy looks.

After that Matt starts plotting his revenge, not just against Szabo and his cronies, but also against the people in the movie world, like his unscrupulous business manager (Eddie Marsan), who abandoned him after he lost everything and he was shamed, humiliated and gaslit by all and sundry, because the general public loves a handsome winner and hates an ugly loser, and the cruelty is the point.

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So even though Caitlyn tells Matt that not revenge itself but living well is actually the best revenge, he clearly has other plans and then there is still an hour to go, which gives him plenty of time to be consumed by rage and turn into the monster he was always meant to be (which is a good thing!), as the nano cell’s gruesome side effects kick in and Matt goes through all kinds of unpleasant facial and bodily changes. They don’t call him Clayface for nothing, you know!

It’s body horror of the most accessible kind, but I’ll take what I can get and at least on that front the movie delivers.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Clayface is released into theaters this week.