Mia Wasikowska stars in this Cannes 2023 selection from Jessica Hausner, as a conscious eating teacher who wants to introduce her students to the mysterious Club Zero.
The Australian actress, who broke through internationally with the titular role in Alice in Wonderland (2010), plays Ms. Novak, who comes to work at an elite boarding school, led by Ms. Do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.