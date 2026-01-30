Based on the novel by David Koepp, Cold Storage is a flawed but entertaining horror comedy that also works as a throwback to nineties action movies.

Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Minority Report) himself and directed with flair by Jonny Campbell (Alien Autopsy), Cold Storage starts off on a high note in the heat of the Australian desert.

Dr. Hope Enos (Sosie Bacon, of Smile fame) is there to search for some highly dangerous fungus which has caused both panic and death in the village of Kimikurra.

Bioterrorism experts Robert Quinn (Liam Neeson) and Trini Romano (Lesley Manville) are also there to make sure a specimen of the fungus is brought back to the United States for further research.

Before you can say ‘chain reaction’, or words to that effect, all hell breaks loose, in gory fashion.

Fast forward to the present time, where the Kansas military complex is now a regular self storage store.

Underpaid and undervalued employees Travis ‘Teacake’ Meecham (Joe Keery, Stranger Things) and Naomi Williams (Georgina Campbell, Barbarian) are trying to survive the night shift when they hear a sound from the underground. Should they, like, answer the call?

At the same time the now retired Quinn gets a mysterious phone call, which instantly puts him on a plane to the same Kansas facility.

Share

There, Teacake, Naomi and other assorted (shady) characters (including but not limited to the great Vanessa Redgrave in a somewhat baffling cameo role) associated with the store are now in mortal danger.

This time it takes a little longer, but eventually all hell breaks loose, in completely gory fashion.

On paper, Cold Storage plays like a mixture between James Gunn’s Slither and a classic sci-fi thriller like The Andromeda Strain.

In reality it’s a bit too uneven for that: Liam Neeson is acting like he is in a some sort of semi-serious disaster movie, while Campbell and Keery seem to be in something much more lighthearted, almost a romcom.

These two characters get a lot of screentime to get to know each other, which after the strong start of the movie takes away some of the tension and pace.

But in the second half of the movie they get to show their worth when they are enlisted by Quinn in a possibly vain attempt to save the world.

It’s fun watching the fungus go wild, heads a-popping and whole bodies exploding.

Flawed but enjoyable, Cold Storage is also a good movie for scaredy-cats, cause even though it’s gory, it is more fun than scary.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Cold Storage is already out in Brazil. It will be released in most of the world in the coming weeks, with some notable territories including Mexico and Portugal (January 29), Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Iceland and The Netherlands (February 5), Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom (February 6), Canada and the United States (February 13), Belgium and France (February 18), Germany (February 19), and more.