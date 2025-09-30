Confidante is a psychological thriller drama, set in 1999 in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

It stars actress Saadet Aksoy in the kind of leading role in which she is on screen in basically every scene or even shot of the movie.

It’s a kind of tour de force in which every conceivable human emotion is portrayed in both her face and her performance.

Confidante is written and directed by Guillaume Giovanetti and Çagla Zencirci, who previously made well received arthouse movies like Noor (2012) and Sibel (2018).

In their new movie the aforementioned Aksoy plays Arzu, a 40-year old mother of one son, in the middle of a divorce, and desperately trying to make a living, working as a phone sex operator in an erotic call center in Ankara.

Arzu doesn’t exactly like what she is doing, but she makes the best of it, shooting the shit with her co-workers between calls with her clients, and putting just enough feeling in her voice to come across as believable.

Things come to a head pretty early on, when Turkey is shaken to its core by the infamous Marmara earthquake of 17 August 1999, in which thousands of people were killed.

Arzu receives a call from a desperate teenage boy, fighting for his life between the rubble in a destroyed part of Istanbul, which was hit far worse than Ankara.

Her mother instinct awakened, Arzu tries to comfort the boy - who previously tried to prank call her - and even promises him to inform the proper authorities to send out a rescue mission before it is too late.

But that’s easier said than done when your job is illegal, your colleagues are sure you are being pranked again and your boss keeps you on such a tight lease that you risk immediate dismissal if you stray even a little bit from the job you’re hired to do.

Arzu could theoretically become a heroine, yet lose everything she holds dear, including (but not limited to) custody of her own son.

I won’t spoil much more, let me just say that Confidante is a chilling feminist movie about all kinds of toxic masculinity. Even though it takes place in the past, it fits perfectly in the age of Adolescence and the Manosphere.

Thematically rich, it is also about crime, politics, moral corruption, professional jealousy and (the lack of) female agency.

The directing duo mostly give their movie a warm, even somewhat comforting look, which conflicts nicely with the claustrophobic atmosphere of the call center, and even manage to make its limited amount of rooms look very cinematic.

Clocking it at a mere 75 minutes it’s the kind of tightly wound chamber drama, that’s absolutely worth buying a ticket for, also because it has absolutely no fat on its bones.

I love an epic like One Battle After Another (160 minutes), but I also love a little gem like Confidante which you can fit into your schedule, even when you don’t have all that much time - and it still feels like a full meal.

I give it four stars!

Note: Confidante had its world premiere earlier this year in the Panorama section of the Berlinale. It is now playing the festival circuit, while also receiving a theatrical release in countries like France. It is released in the Netherlands on October 2.

Ich Bin Dein Mensch by the German director Maria Schrader is one of the most original romantic comedies of recent years, partly due to a science fiction angle, which may one day become reality.

The film was adapted by Schrader and Jan Schomburg from a short story by Emma Braslavsky.

Maren Eggert plays scientist Alma, who, in order to get money for her research, agrees to an experiment. She has to live with a special human robot for three weeks and write a report on her findings.

Alma, who prefers to focus on her work for personal reasons, initially tries to keep robot Tom (Dan Stevens) at a distance. In time, however, she succumbs to his personality, composed of 17 million data files, whose charm, good manners and eloquence are designed to make her happy.

Eggert is excellent, but Stevens’ casting is a masterstroke. The British actor - Lady Mary’s first husband in Downton Abbey - plays a starring role in which he comes across as a completely believable humanoid.

The film is full of sly humor, in passing Tom also mocks an older generation of robots.

Another strong point is the camera work by Benedict Neuenfels, who adds enough futuristic touches within a realistic world to make the fusion of genres credible.

Ich Bin Dein Mensch is not only convincing as a high concept sci-fi romcom, but also gains added value through the philosophical underlayment on themes such as identity, love and loneliness, and our ceaseless search for happiness.

I give it four stars!

Note: Ich Bin Dein Mensch is available to stream through platforms like Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.