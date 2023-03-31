Copycat Killer (Netflix series, 2023)
Copycat Killer is a Taiwanese serial killer thriller series about a tenacious prosecutor who must catch a serial murderer who turns his killings into media events.
Copycat Killer was adapted by Miyuki Miyabe from her own novel and is directed by Henri Chang and Jung-chi Chang.
It stars Kang Ren Wu (also known as Chris Wu) as the protagonist and with his …
