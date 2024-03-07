Damsel (Netflix, 2024)
Millie Bobby Brown can hardly put a foot wrong these days. But what does this tell you about her new movie Damsel, which is now on Netflix?
In this action adventure fantasy drama the Stranger Things star plays a classic fairytale character: the Damsel in distress.
Only this time around, the damsel can’t rely on a handsome prince to come and rescue her, s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.