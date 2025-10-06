A fierce, physically intense role by Hassie Harrison adds an extra dimension to Dangerous Animals: a shark movie, that doubles as a serial killer thriller, and was scary enough to get selected for this year’s Director’s Fortnight in Cannes.

Dangerous Animals is the third feature by Australian filmmaker Sean Byrne, who previously wrote and directed the horror movies The Loved Ones (2008) and The Devil’s Candy (2015).

Apart from being a festival darling, Dangerous Animals is probably Byrne’s most mainstream movie to date, if only because the concept of a shark movie that mostly takes place in broad daylight and/or on water immediately invokes all kinds of memories of other shark movies, from Jaws to Deep Blue Sea and from The Meg to The Shallows.

But Dangerous Animals is its own kind of beast, as it is also a serial killer thriller. And Byrne makes no bones about it. The most dangerous animal in the movie would seem to be Tucker - a career best performance from Jai Courtney - who uses his ship to run a shark-cage attraction, appropriately called Tucker’s Experience.

And an ‘experience’ it certainly is, even if precious few of his clients live to tell the tale. As this cold hard fact is established within the first ten minutes, I don’t consider this much of a spoiler.

In fact, it’s probably better to know this going in, as Dangerous Animals is not for the faint of heart. There is a sequence about halfway through the movie that is truly shocking and after that I didn’t know what was going to happen.

I mean, I’ll always be a bit of a scaredy-cat, and this could be just one of those horrible movies where either the bad guy wins, or just about everyone gets killed off.

The movie, cleverly written by Nick Leperd, also tells the story of Zephyr (a fierce, very physical performance by Hassie Harrison, who played Laramie in Yellowstone). She is a surfer girl from America who traveled to the Australian Gold Coast, in search of the perfect wave. And yes, there is a direct reference to Point Break in this movie!

Zephyr, who has apparently escaped from a number of foster homes, hooks up with pretty boy Moses (Josh Heuston, also very good), but after spending the night together decides that she was meant to be alone.

How this storyline connects with that of Tucker I’ll leave you to find out for yourself. The movie establishes him as a salt of the earth type, who for some reason or other considers himself the kind of shark, who is destined to keep other, weaker creatures (drifters, students, women, etc) in line.

Tucker also considers himself a bit of a filmmaker, as he tries to direct both his victims (‘positions, please!’) and the sharks while filming his exploits for his private video collection. The sharks themselves are used rather sparingly, which makes them even more effective when they are called upon.

I give it four stars!

Note: Since it’s world premiere in Cannes, Dangerous Animals was released in most countries around the world. It is currently playing in countries like Argentina, Uruguay, The Netherlands and Turkey. In other countries it is streaming through various platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Shudder and Fandango at Home (Vudu).

And from the Archive:,

Sous La Seine (a.k.a. Under Paris) is a pretty decent (and at times pretty exciting) shark movie from France.

Released in the run-up to the Olympic Games, the movie by Xavier Gens (Mayhem!) tries to frighten us with the idea of a large shark running (or rather: swimming) amok in the waters of Paris.

It’s the kind of high concept pitch that could (and should) make for an amusing horror movie, and it mostly succeeds, even though at times it falters, due to some clumsy attempts at comedy, which tend to take something away from the horror aspects of the movie.

Sous La Seine begins three years ago, when an ocean expedition, led by marine scientist Sophia (Bérénice Bejo) goes horribly wrong.

The story then moves to the present time, where Paris is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine.

When young environmental activist Mika (Léa Léviant) informs Sophia that a large shark is swimming in the river, Sophia joins forces with Adil (Nassim Lyes), the Seine police commander, in an attempt to prevent a possible bloodbath.

It’s a fine set-up for a quick snack, sorry, shark movie, and it has a proper ecological message to go along with it. Even though at times it gets lost in the labyrinthine system under Paris.

Characters are mostly painted in broad strokes, and only Sophia’s has any real depth, because of her tragic back story. But the actors are game, Gens directs with a lot of flair, there’s some terrific underwater photography, and in the second half things go deliriously over the top.

Under Paris is no Jaws, it’s more in the vein of Deep Blue Sea by Renny Harlin or the more recent Meg-movies, but all together it’s a pretty fun watch.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Under Paris is on Netflix.