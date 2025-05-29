Dept. Q is an excellent new British crime series, with strong Nordic Noir influences, as its based on the books by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen.

Yes, those books were already adapted into films, starring Nikolaj Lie Kaas. They were pretty good, but a lot of material had to be put in a couple of hours film.

This new series, set in Edinburgh, takes the long way round. This first season has nine episodes, that are all based on the first book, The Keeper of Lost Causes, so there is plenty of material left for more seasons.

Matthew Goode takes the lead, as DCI Carl Morck, a brilliant detective but a terrible person, who gets relegated to a new job, after a shooting which leaves his partner James seriously injured and a young cop dead.

His boss Moira (Cate Dickie) names Carl as the new head of a new cold case unit called Department X. He is supposed to get some funding, but his superior uses the money for more urgent causes, so Carl is basically left up shit creek without a paddle. Which is fitting as his new office used to be in the urinals of the building.

But even though Carl is riddled with guilt about what happened to his colleagues, he is still smart and cunning, and so after seeing a therapist (played by none other than Kelly McDonald from Boardwalk Empire and Trainspotting) he goes back to what he does best: solving crimes.

Carl also manages to put together the semblance of a team: his former partner is tied to his bed, so he can spend his time reading and deducting. Then there is Rose (Leah Byrne), who was put behind his desk after an accident and is looking for a way to get back into the action. And there is Akram (Alexej Manvelov), who is a refugee from Syria with experience as a police man, even though nobody is quite sure if he was a ‘good cop’ or a ‘bad cop’.

And that’s the beauty of it: none of these people are heroes, some are not even the kind of people you want on the force, but they all strive to make a difference. If only as a way to deal with their own trauma.

And do they dive into their first cold case: the disappearance of an ambitious prosecutor (Chloe Pirrie) who went missing four years ago, and who was also trying to make a difference.

Dept. Q was created by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit), who wrote most of the material and directed six episodes. After The Queen’s Gambit I would say he has another hit on his hands, as Dept. Q is expertly done. It has great characters, and also a great plot, to keep you guessing, while the atmosphere is moody and very fitting of a Scottish noir.

I give it four stars!