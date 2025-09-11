The Girlfriend is a twisty psychological thriller series in which Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke fight one battle after another for the love and affection of one man.

Olivia Cooke plays the titular figure. She is Cherry, the girlfriend of Daniel (Laurie Sanderson), a doctor who comes from a good (and very rich) family, while Cherry’s background is definitely more working class.

Robin Wright (House of Cards) plays Daniel’s mother Laura. She is married, runs an art gallery, but it’s clear that Daniel is the most important factor in her life. To say she loves him to bits, is actually a bit of an understatement.

Cherry doesn’t really get a fair chance. Laura thinks she’s nothing but a golddigger, while Cherry understands that mother is obsessed with her golden boy.

Laura and Cherry try to keep up appearances, but it’s clear Cherry will never be good enough for Laura. Especially not when, after their first meeting, it becomes clear that Cherry has secrets. But Cherry is smart (or dangerous?) enough to maybe turn the tables on Laura.

The concept of The Girlfriend may seem rather old-fashioned, with two women fighting for her one man. But the creators put so much Hitchcock into the mix, with so many delicious twists and turns, that it doesn’t really matter.

It’s about obsession, about secrets and lies, suspicion and paranoia; about sexual tension, perhaps even in a familial way. And about revenge! It is about all the dark stuff in our mind we try to keep inside, until that’s no longer possible.

The Girlfriend is based on a bestseller novel by Michelle Frances. It was adapted into series form by Gabbi Asher and Naomi Sheldon, and directed by Robin Wright herself and Andrea Harkin.

The six good-looking, well-dressed episodes are told in a Rashomon-like style, cleverly switching perspective between the main characters, making them even more complex than they otherwise would have been.

As actors Wright and Cooke deliver the goods, right from the start, while Sanderson and the supporting cast are mighty fine too.

Based on the first couple of episodes I would say this one is definitely worth binging in full.

I give it four stars!

MALEDICTIONS (Daniel Burman, Netflix, 2025)

Maledictions (or: Las maldiciones) is a thriller from Argentine in which the personal and the political become intertwined.

Maledictions is based on a novel by Claudia Pineiro and written and directed by Daniel Burman and Martin Hodara, with contributions from various other writers.

It tells the story of a governor from the north country, Rovira (Leonardo Sbaraglia) whose teenage daughter Zoe (Francesca Varela) is kidnapped by one of the people he trusts the most: his right hand man Sabata (Gustavo Bassani).

As there is an important vote looming in congress, concerning the exploitation of the local ‘rare earth’ lithium, this is clearly no coincidence.

This limited series is made up of three episodes only, each around forty minutes, so it’s easy a see that we are basically watching the three acts of a feature film.

Still, the decision makes sense, as the first and third parts take place in the present, while the second episode takes place twelve years earlier, shedding more light on the rivalry of the two main characters, who could both be seen as protagonist and antagonist.

Sbaraglia and Bassani take the chance to shine with both hands, while Varela and Alejandra Flechner (as Rovira’s mother) offer fine support.

Richly atmospheric, Maledictions tells an age old story of power, corruption and greed. It doesn’t really break new ground, but as long as you are taken in for the ride, that’s just fine!

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

DIARY OF A DITCHED GIRL (Netflix series, 2025)

Diary of a Ditched Girl is a new Swedish romantic comedy drama series about a single woman in her early thirties trying to find love in the city of Malmö.

It is based on the bestseller novel ‘Halva Malmö består av killar som dumpat mig’ by Amanda Romare, which literally translates as ‘Half of Malmö consists of guys who dumped me’.

If that kind of title doesn’t get you watching (or reading), then what will, ey?!

Carla Sehn plays Amanda, who in turn plays the field, navigating the complexities of modern dating through apps and bars, meeting a variety of men: some in her league, some way out of her league and some definitely below her league.

Well, as they say on modern dating apps: you can’t always throw a pair of sixes when rolling the dice!

Amanda’s friends struggle in the same way, probably busy being dumped by the other half of Malmö, even while you read this.

This seven-part series (of around thirty minutes episodes) was adapted by Moa Herngren and Tove Eriksen Hillblom, and directed by Emma Bucht and Susanna Thorson, while you may know leading lady Amanda Sehn from her leading role in the popular crime series Åremorden, which was released at the beginning of the year.

Amanda, who at 31 still manages to look wide-eyed and innocent, hasn’t been in a relationship for twelve years and hasn’t had a lover in three.

Her hippy mother Monika (Ingela Olsson) calls Amanda ‘La Bamba’ and calls her sister Adina (Moah Madsen) ‘The Queen’. This for some reason deeply offends Amanda, until she realizes that La Bamba is just the name of a Mexican dance and also the title of a famous Ritchie Valens song (that was also turned into a hit by Los Lobos, but I digress).

The three of them they run a furniture company that struggles to pay the bills, so Amanda is happy to do extra work for free, until she realizes she won’t even get her expenses back.

But all work and no play makes Jill (or in this case Amanda) a dull girl, so she ventures out into the night, first to get laid and then, perhaps get a relationship.

If that sounds suspiciously like the plot of the last Bridget Jones-movie, well it is, but isn’t it the plot of every romantic comedy too?

Based on the first couple of episodes, I will say that Sehn is excellent in the role, managing to make Amanda attractive, clumsy and endearing at the same time, while the supporting cast is equally fine and the tech credits are pro.

Though not completely original, Diary of a Ditched Girl is certainly fun enough, taking its Bridget Jones concept to all kinds of logical and illogical extremes.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!