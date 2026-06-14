Directed by Steven Spielberg in peak form, Disclosure Day offers delightful popcorn entertainment, with both a big heart and a positive message, about empathy as humanity’s only possible superpower.

This science fiction drama, written by David Koepp from a story by Spielberg, is one of those movies about which you should know as little as possible going in, so I’ll try to keep this capsule review as spoiler free as possible.

Set in and around Kansas City, lead actors Emily Blunt (as weather presenter Margaret Fairchild) and Josh O’Connor (as Dr. Daniel Kellner) play characters worth rooting for, as they try to disclose a government cover-up concerning the existence of alien life.

Meanwhile, Eve Hewson (as Daniel’s gf) and Colman Domingo (as the movie’s mystery man) offer valuable support on the side of the good guys and a still charming Colin Firth is cast against type as the movie’s main villain.

The new movie may never achieve the classic status of Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1978) and E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial (1982), the two films it most obviously draws inspiration from.

But hey, four star Spielberg is not the enemy of five star Spielberg!

In true blockbuster style, yet one with major human stakes, 140 minutes seem to fly by in the blink of an eye.

The signature directorial verve of The Beard is matched by Janusz Kaminski’s beautiful cinematography and the editing skills of Sarah Broshar, which lends a sense of effortlessness to the movie as a whole.

(Something for which I’m particularly grateful, as I have a problem with movies of that length that are sloppily edited and have no sense of rhythm, but I digress).

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As expected, the score by Spielberg’s favorite composer John Williams’ adds an extra dose of luminous gravitas to the movie.

Emily Blunt has hardly ever been better, she gets to show off her wide range and versatility as an actress, as her character goes through many different moods and strange occurrences.

For a mainstream audience Disclosure Day might actually be the proper introduction to the talent and charisma of Josh O’Connor, who has always been so reliably great in arthouse gems like The Mastermind and La Chimera as well as in a more commercial movie like Challengers.

Over the years we’ve seen many science fiction movies or television shows like The X-Files.

That kind of familiarity may somewhat lessen the impact of a movie like this.

Still, Disclosure Day takes the audience along for an irresistible ride.

And in these troubled times we all need something to believe in.

I’ve already given you my rating, so let’s finish with a well meant: Hats of to the maestro!

Note: Disclosure Day is now in cinemas around the world.